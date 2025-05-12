SLIDE SHOW: Spartans defeat Gators 20-3 for region lacrosse title

Greenwood’s True Smith (12) defends South Warren’s Jacob Sell (1) during the boys’ lacrosse region final Monday night in The Pit at Bowling Green Junior High School. (JACK DOBBS / Daily News)
Greenwood’s True Smith (12) defends South Warren’s Jacob Sell (1) during the boys’ lacrosse region final Monday night in The Pit at Bowling Green Junior High School. (JACK DOBBS / Daily News)
South Warren’s Haydon Bird (34) runs toward the goal during the boys’ lacrosse region final Monday night in The Pit at Bowling Green Junior High School. (JACK DOBBS / Daily News)
Greenwood’s Gavin Pearson (0) is defended by South Warren’s Bradyn Martin (7, left), Leighton Yuncer (10, center) and Jacob Sell (1) during the boys’ lacrosse region final Monday night in The Pit at Bowling Green Junior High School. (JACK DOBBS / Daily News)
South Warren’s Bradyn Martin (7) scoops up the ball while Greenwood’s True Smith (22) defends during the boys’ lacrosse region final Monday night in The Pit at Bowling Green Junior High School. (JACK DOBBS / Daily News)
South Warren’s Mason Black (30) is defended from behind by Greenwood’s Connor Mosby (25) during the boys’ lacrosse region final Monday night in The Pit at Bowling Green Junior High School. (JACK DOBBS / Daily News)
South Warren’s Clay Helton (3) walks off a rain-covered field during the boys’ lacrosse region final Monday night in The Pit at Bowling Green Junior High School. (JACK DOBBS / Daily News)
South Warren’s Leighton Yuncer (10) is defended by Greenwood’s Nicholas Long (5) during the boys’ lacrosse region final Monday night in The Pit at Bowling Green Junior High School. (JACK DOBBS / Daily News)
South Warren’s Austin Kitchens (2) is defended by Greenwood’s Jacob McKew (9) during the boys’ lacrosse region final Monday night in The Pit at Bowling Green Junior High School. (JACK DOBBS / Daily News)