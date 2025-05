Published 9:20 am Monday, May 12, 2025

Bonnie Lou Sparks, age 77, passed away on May 7, 2025, in Nashville, Tennessee. Visitation will be from 4 until 7 p.m. Thursday, May 15th, and from 9 until 11 a.m. Friday – all at the J.C. Kirby & Son Lovers Lane Chapel. Funeral service will be conducted at 11 a.m. A full obituary may be seen at jckirbyandson.com.