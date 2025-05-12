Published 9:10 am Monday, May 12, 2025

BOWLING GREEN – Glendon Irl Arnold, age 71 passed on May 7, 2025 in Bowling Green, Ky as an Army Veteran. He was born on April 11, 1954 in Beaver Dam, son of Darrel Arnold and Bettye (Richardson) Arnold.

Survivors include a daughter, Katie Ballard (Aaron), and granddaughters Averie and Mia Ballard, Union, KY. His family circle included brothers Perry Arnold (Stephanie), Kelly Arnold (Kristy), and sisters Jackie Wisdom (Larry) and Charlene Creager (Mitch) and several nieces and nephews. He was preceded in death by his parents, Darrel and

Bettye Arnold, a sister, Ramona Arnold and a nephew Joseph Glen Baize.

Glen had a zeal for life and a sensitivity rarely shown by men, despite a (mostly) playful stubborn exterior. He enjoyed spending time with family, learning from his elders, and loved those who called him “Deeda” most of all. True to being a carpenter and craftsman, Glen embraced physical activity and the great outdoors. He made the most out of the little things and didn’t want for much. “It helps to help,” as he always said, andhe helped those around him feel loved.

A private celebration of life will be held at a later date. A special thank you to the Hospice of Southern Kentucky for his excellent care. The family requests donations to Hospice of Southern Kentucky, 5872 Scottsville Road, Bowling Green, KY 42104 (hospicesoky.org) in lieu of flowers.