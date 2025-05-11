Tops homer four times to complete road sweep of Aggies Published 6:06 pm Sunday, May 11, 2025

Western Kentucky beat New Mexico State 11-5 to sweep a Conference USA baseball series on Sunday afternoon at Presley Askew Field in Las Cruces, New Mexico.

The Hilltoppers powered their way to a record-tying 41st regular-season win, capping a dominant weekend with another victory over the Aggies. Fueled by four home runs and a six-run sixth inning, WKU became the first team to sweep the Aggies in a three-game series this season and clinched a top-three seed in the upcoming CUSA Tournament.

WKU moves to 41-10 overall and 17-7 in CUSA on the season and 11-13 all-time against New Mexico State (22-29, 10-13 CUSA). The Hilltoppers’ 41 wins tie the program record for most wins in a regular season. They join the 1985 and 1988 squads.

The Aggies got on the scoreboard first with a solo home run in the second inning.

WKU’s Austin Haller evened the score at 1-1 with a solo homer of his own in the top of the third.

An RBI single put New Mexico State back in front in the third.

A solo home run from Carlos Vasquez knotted the game at 2-2 in the fourth.

The Hilltoppers put up six runs in the sixth frame. Kyle Hayes put WKU in front with a two-run homer before Haller tacked on another with an RBI single. Dalton Fiveash had a bases-clearing double to extend the Tops’ lead to 8-2.

A hit-by-pitch with the bases loaded and an RBI groundout plated two more for the Aggies in the bottom of the frame.

WKU’s Ethan Lizama grounded out to drive in a run in the seventh to make the score 9-4.

A sacrifice fly from Ryan Wideman added another run to the WKU advantage in the eighth.

NM State used a sacrifice fly of their own to cut its deficit to 10-5 in the bottom of the inning.

A solo homer from Lizama put the finishing touches on a 11-5 win for WKU in the ninth.

WKU’s Taylor Penn made his first start in CUSA play on the mound. The freshman went three frames, allowing two runs on four hits with two strikeouts.

Gavin Perry, Treyson Peters, Cal Higgins and Patrick Morris saw action in relief. Perry tossed two shutout innings with two strikeouts, surrendering two hits and two walks. Higgins went three frames, allowed one unearned run on two hits and struck out a pair. Morris closed it down with two strikeouts in a scoreless ninth inning.

The WKU offense produced 11 runs on nine hits and nine walks with 11 RBIs.

Four Hilltoppers homered in the finale, marking 13 total home runs combined in the series. Haller hit it out for the third consecutive game, Hayes hit his second in as many days while Vasquez and Lizama each homered for a second time this weekend.

Fiveash led the team with three RBIs, going 1-for-3 day with a double and a walk.

Lizama went 2-for-5 with a home run, two RBIs and two runs scored. Haller was 2-for-4 with a home run, two RBIs, two runs scored and a walk. Hayes went 1-for-5 with two RBIs, a homer and a run scored. Vasquez scored twice in a 1-for-4 day with a home run, an RBI and a walk. Wideman had an RBI with a run scored, a walk and two stolen bases. He is up to 39 steals on the season, just two shy of tying the single-season record of 41 set by Carlos Akins in 1995.

WKU concludes the regular season with a three-game series against CUSA rival Jacksonville State at home. First pitch from Nick Denes Field on Thursday is set for 6 p.m.