Spartans go 3-0 in Best of the West Published 10:34 am Sunday, May 11, 2025

South Warren wrapped up a solid weekend in the Best of the West softball tournament with a pair of wins Saturday at Buchanan Park.

The Spartans topped Boyd County 10-0 in five innings and beat Meade County 10-0 in six innings to go 3-0 in the event.

Against Boyd County, Spartans starting pitcher Layla Ogden fired five shutout innings to improve to 9-1 this season. The Western Kentucky commit allowed just one hit and no walks while striking out seven batters to earn the complete-game win. Ogden has allowed no runs over her past 18 innings pitched, allowing just four hits and no walks while striking out 26. Ogden added a double at the plate.

Email newsletter signup

Kaylee Wilson went 2-for-3 with a pair of doubles and two RBIs, Hayden Holloway was 2-for-2 with a solo home run, McLaine Hudson went 2-for-3 and also had a solo homer, Kinleigh Russell was 2-for-3 with a triple and a double, and Parker Willoughby added an RBI.

South starting pitcher Courtney Norwood fired six perfect innings against Meade County, allowing no hits or walks while fanning 11 to earn the complete-game win.

Russell was 3-for-4 with two triples and two RBIs, Jenna Lindsey went 2-for-3 with an RBI, Ogden was 2-for-4 with a double and two RBIs, Willoughby was 2-for-4 with an RBI, Holloway drove in two runs and Wilson also notched an RBI.

South Warren (26-3) is at LaRue County on Thursday.

ACS 13, Apollo 3

Allen County-Scottsville went 2-1 in the Best of the West tournament Saturday at Buchanan Park, beating Trigg County 11-0 in five innings and Apollo 13-3 in six innings while dropping a 13-2 decision in five innings to Oldham County.

Ally Anderson was 10-for-10 at the plate for the day, tallying two triples, two doubles and six singles while scoring six runs and driving in four. Payton Hopkins tallied a triple, two doubles and a pair of RBIs, Addison Ausbrooks had a pair of doubles, Jacie Rice tallied two doubles and four RBIs, Brooklyn Oliver notched a double and four RBIs, Shiloh Knievel had a double and two RBIs, Aubrey Williams had a double and an RBI, Maddie Gray drove in two runs and Kensley Byrn added an RBI.

Oliver worked four innings and combined with Byrn on the shutout win against Trigg. Ausbrooks pitched three innings to earn the win against Apollo.

ACS (24-3) hosts District 15 rival Glasgow on Monday.

Baseball

Greenwood 15, Metcalfe County 0

Host Greenwood rolled to a 15-0 win in four innings against Metcalfe County on Saturday.

Nathan Howard was 2-for-2 with a home run and three RBIs, Chaze Huff went 2-for-2 with a homer and two RBIs, Zachary Davis was 2-for-4 with a double and two RBIs, Andrew Jolly connected for a double and drove in two runs, Rylan Graves finished with two RBIs, and Easton Talley, Ryan Loiars and Canon Jaggers each notched an RBI in the win.

Jolly and Loiars combined on a one-hit shutout. Jolly started and got the win, allowing no runs off one hit and four walks while striking out one.

Greenwood (23-6) visits Franklin-Simpson on Tuesday.

Bowling Green 8, Russell County 3

Visiting Bowling Green scored five runs in the top of the ninth inning to earn an 8-3 win in extra innings against Russell County on Saturday.

Drew Isenberg was 3-for-4 with two stolen bases and an RBI, Landon Gilbert went 2-for-5 with two RBIs and two stolen bases, Logan Johnson and Luke Idlett each went 2-for-5, Andru Jones notched a double and two RBIs, and Grayson Newman and Evan Schallert each drove in a run for the Purples.

Johnson got the win after pitching four innings of relief, allowing one run off two hits and one walk while striking out two.

Earlier Saturday at Russell County, BG dropped a 2-1 decision to Elizabethtown. The Purples were held to just one hit – a triple by Isenberg. Gilbert took the loss after pitching six innings, allowing two runs off three hits and four walks while fanning three.

Bowling Green (18-10) is home to face Warren East on Monday.

Barren County 6, Daviess County 5

Homestanding Barren County swept a doubleheader against Daviess County, winning 11-0 in five innings and claiming a 6-5 win on Saturday.

Sutton Hyde went 2-for-2 with a home run and three RBIs in the Trojans’ mercy-rule win. Axel Dysholm was 2-for-3 with two RBIs, JP Hyde went 2-for-3 with an RBI, Gavin Coffey drove in a pair of runs, Wyatt Alexander and Jordan Harris each notched an RBI, and Cameron Crawford tallied a double.

Junior starting pitcher Colten Wilson fired a one-hit shutout for the complete-game win, striking out six.

Coffey drove in three runs in the Trojans’ 6-5 win. JP Hyde was 2-for-3, and Sutton Hyde and Crawford each picked up an RBI.

JP Hyde got the win with two scoreless innings of relief, striking out two.

Barren County (20-8) visits Taylor County on Monday.