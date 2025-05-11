Preserve the soul of Cherry Hall Published 6:00 am Sunday, May 11, 2025

Cherry Hall is not merely a building — it is the beating heart of Western Kentucky University. Its red brick, white columns, and towering clocktower are more than architectural features; they are enduring symbols of the university’s rich history, its unwavering commitment to scholarship, and the spirit of generations of Hilltoppers who have walked through its doors. To alter Cherry Hall is to alter the very essence of WKU itself.

For decades, Cherry Hall has stood as a silent witness to countless moments of discovery and growth — where students found their voices, where professors ignited minds, and where the pulse of campus life could be felt in every corner. It is more than a structure; it is a living testament to the spirit of learning, tradition, and community that has defined this university for generations.

Now, we are told that Cherry Hall is to be “modernized” into a corporate-style workspace. The plans may call for sleek, new features and fresh facades, but at what cost? To strip away the heart and soul of Cherry Hall would be to sever WKU’s connection to its past, to the values that have shaped it. Cherry Hall is not outdated — it is timeless. It does not need to be reimagined; it needs to be honored. Minimal updates to preserve its functionality are reasonable, but to transform it into something unrecognizable would be a betrayal of everything it represents.

Cherry Hall is the soul of the Hill. To change it is to erase a part of WKU’s living history, a loss we cannot afford.

We urge WKU leadership and decision-makers: honor Cherry Hall’s legacy. Preserve its spirit for future generations, and let it continue to stand as the proud symbol of all that WKU is — and all it will forever be.

Joshua Waters

Bowling Green