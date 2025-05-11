Proposed budget only benefits the rich Published 6:00 am Sunday, May 11, 2025

I know most people have heard about the new proposed budget for 2026. This budget will hurt almost everyone except for the rich. If you are poor, middle class, retired, or still working, it will affect you.

Our president spouts phrases like fiscal responsibility while he destroys all the programs most people rely on. For example, cuts are proposed to education, healthcare, preschool programs and the LIHEAP (low-income heating assistance program).

Also, no money will go to FEMA, so you better pray for good weather. There won’t be any money for disasters like flooding and tornadoes. All the while, they want tax breaks for billionaires and big corporations. The president wants a trillion-dollar military budget and here’s the rub of salt in your wounds that this budget will cause, he wants $300 million for his golf trips. So, while you are paying more for your neccesities, you can pay for him to play golf.

PLEASE contact your congressmen and your senators, tell them their job is to work for you and your vote, not the president. Everyone must make their voices heard. No matter who you voted for, Republican, Democrat or Independent, we are all in this together. Your party won’t pay your rent, put food on your table, gas in your car, or help with medical bills when your child is sick. For those who think the $300 million for golf trips is fake news, go on your laptop’s search engine and enter “Pay for Trump’s golf trips.”

It’s informative. So, contact your congressmen and your senators today.

Make your voice heard.

Sally Thomas

Russellville