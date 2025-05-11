No sense of decency Published 6:00 am Sunday, May 11, 2025

“Have you no sense of decency, sir? At long last, have you left no sense of decency?”

This is the classic question asked of Senator Joe McCarthy, the pompous demagogue of the 1950’s by Joseph Welch, a lawyer in the Army-McCarthy hearings.

I can think of no better words to ask the most pompous demagogue of our age, Donald J. Trump, who says that the J stands for “Genius.” Having pronounced himself the greatest U.S. president of all time, and “the leader of the world,” he has now posted an AI-generated photo of himself as the next pope on Truth Social and X.

This is the same man who refused to sing any hymns or say or read the Apostle’s Creed at the funeral of George H.W. Bush. He looked like he was bored out of his mind, and now he dares to fancy himself as the next pope? “Have you no sense of decency, sir? At long last, have you left no sense of decency?

Larry Caillouet

Bowling Green