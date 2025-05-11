Warren County grand jury returns indictments Published 6:00 am Sunday, May 11, 2025

The following people were indicted April 30 by a Warren County grand jury:

Robert Ernest Beach III, 39, 760 Campbell Lane, #106, first-degree fleeing or evading police, first-degree criminal mischief, second-degree criminal mischief, leaving the scene of an accident/failure to render aid or assistance; $5,000 cash bond.

Braxton William Broyles, 18, c/o Warren County Regional Jail, four counts of theft by unlawful taking of property valued at $10,000 or more by complicity, theft by unlawful taking of property by complicity (firearm), theft by unlawful taking of property valued at $500 or more but less than $1,000 by complicity; $10,000 cash bond in defendant’s name only; possession of a handgun by a convicted felon; combine bond with other indictment.

Jaimonis Antonio Shields, 18, 1624 Westen St., #F5, theft by unlawful taking of property valued at $10,000 or more by complicity; $5,000 cash bond in defendant’s name only.

Dustin Blake Carter, 34, 223 Woodford Ave., theft by unlawful taking of property valued at $1,000 or more but less than $10,000; $5,000 cash bond in defendant’s name only; two counts of theft by unlawful taking of property valued at $1,000 or more but less than $10,000; $5,000 cash bond in defendant’s name only.

Jasmine Denise Lynn Siederman, 29, 19 Ethington Drive, Adolphus, theft by unlawful taking of property valued at $1,000 or more but less than $10,000; $5,000 cash bond in defendant’s name only.

Freddie Thomas Carter, 74, 809 Henry St., Franklin, first-degree possession of a controlled substance (firearm enhanced), possession of drug paraphernalia, failure to or improper signal; transfer bond; possession of a handgun by a convicted felon; combine bond with other indictment.

Darryll Derrell Childs, 42, c/o Warren County Regional Jail, first-degree fleeing or evading police; $6,000 property/surety bond secured with 50 percent cash.

Thomas Calvin Duncan, 71, 624 E. Fourth Ave., first-degree possession of a controlled substance, possession of drug paraphernalia, no or expired registration plate, failure of owner to maintain required insurance, obstructed vision and/or windshield; transfer bond.

Conner Alexander Gass AKA Connor Alexander Gass, 22, 1300 Brookwood Drive or 1029 Shive Lane, Apt. K-10, first-degree wanton endangerment, third-degree terroristic threatening; transfer bond.

Mayron Gilree, 33, c/o Tyger River Prison, Enoree, South Carolina, theft by extortion valued at $10,000 or more; $10,000 cash bond.

Dwane Randall Holschuh, 28, c/o Warren County Regional Jail, theft by unlawful taking of property valued at $1,000 or more but less than $10,000; $6,000 cash bond in defendant’s name only.

Tre’Shawn Martez Hutchins, 26, c/o Warren County Regional Jail, two counts of aggravated first-degree trafficking in a controlled substance (fentanyl, firearm enhanced), first-degree fleeing or evading police, first-degree wanton endangerment (police officer), four counts of first-degree wanton endangerment, three counts of first-degree criminal mischief, disregarding a traffic control device, disregarding a stop sign; $5,000 cash bond.

Malaya Zenoria Coleman, 23, 2883 Boyce Fairview Road, Alvaton, aggravated first-degree trafficking in a controlled substance (fentanyl); $5,000 cash bond.

William Duane Keller, 46, 2195 River St., #A, first-degree strangulation; transfer bond.

Breon Thomas Lewis, 34, 1560 Collegeview Drive, three counts of first-degree wanton endangerment, tampering with physical evidence, first-degree persistent felony offender; $5,000 cash bond.

Tabata Holanda Morales, 23, address unknown, theft by unlawful taking of property valued at $1,000 or more but less than $10,000; $5,000 cash bond in defendant’s name only.

Geraldine Jorquera Vasquez, 25, Queens, New York, theft by unlawful taking of property valued at $1,000 or more but less than $10,000; $5,000 cash bond in defendant’s name only.

Ramo Mujic, 30, c/o Warren County Regional Jail, five counts of theft of mail matter, two counts of second-degree criminal possession of a forged instrument, first-degree persistent felony offender; $7,500 cash bond.

Bobby Joe Nuckols III, 27, c/o Warren County Regional Jail, operating a motor vehicle while under the influence of intoxicants (fourth or greater offense within 10 years), first-degree fleeing or evading police, first-degree possession of a controlled substance, operating a motor vehicle while license is suspended for DUI, leaving the scene of an accident/failure to render aid or assistance, possession of drug paraphernalia, reckless driving, possession of an open alcoholic beverage container in a motor vehicle, disregarding a stop sign; $10,000 cash bond in defendant’s name only.

Frankie Sullivan Parks Sr., 66, 619 McElwain Court, trafficking in a controlled substance within 1,000 feet of a school (firearm enhanced), possession of drug paraphernalia; transfer bond; possession of a firearm by a convicted felon; combine bond with other indictment.

Tracy Lynn Rook, 39, 693 Chandlers Road, Auburn, first-degree bail jumping, second-degree persistent felony offender; $5,000 cash bond.

Maria Rostas, 38, New York, New York, engaging in organized crime (criminal syndicate), theft by unlawful taking of property valued at $1,000 or more but less than $10,000, second-degree unlawful transaction with a minor; $7,500 cash bond.

Angela Marie Shofstall, 43, Madisonville, first-degree trafficking in a controlled substance (fentanyl), first-degree possession of a controlled substance, possession of drug paraphernalia, failure of owner to maintain required insurance, operating a motor vehicle with an expired operator’s license, failure to notify the Department of Transportation of change of address, no or expired registration plate, no or expired registration receipt; transfer bond.

James Edward Spivey, 46, c/o Logan County Detention Center, theft by unlawful taking of property (firearm), first-degree persistent felony offender; $5,000 cash bond in defendant’s name only; possession of a handgun by a convicted felon, first-degree persistent felony offender; $5,000 cash bond in defendant’s name only.

Chase Garrison Stone, 49, c/o Warren County Regional Jail, first-degree strangulation, fourth-degree assault (third or greater offense within five years, domestic), third-degree terroristic threatening; $10,000 cash bond.

Israel Venegas, 40, c/o Warren County Regional Jail, two counts of third-degree assault, criminal attempt to disarm a peace officer, resisting arrest, second-degree disorderly conduct, menacing, public intoxication, first-degree persistent felony offender; $15,000 cash bond.