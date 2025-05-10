Vaughans celebrate 70th anniversary Published 6:00 am Saturday, May 10, 2025

Mr. and Mrs. Warren Vaughan are celebrating their 70th wedding anniversary this week with family.

Vaughan and the former Jo Nell Cook were married May 5, 1955, in Scottsville by W. C. Anderson.

Their parents were Arthur and Floy Vaughan and John and Calsie Cook.

They have four children, Rita Strickland and her husband, Tim, of Gallatin Tennessee; Cynthia Kachelman and her husband, Sam, of Meridianville, Alabama; Phyllis Pugh and her husband, Jay, of Murfreesboro, Tennessee; and Susan Lea Vaughan of Franklin, Tennessee. They also have seven grand children and 11 great-grand children.