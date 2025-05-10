Deeds Published 12:00 pm Saturday, May 10, 2025

Carter Crossings LLC to Real Asset Investors of Bowling Green LLC, Lot 297, Carter Crossings subdivision, $73,900.

Mercedes Butts to LAT Properties LLC, Lot 23, Briarwood Manor subdivision, $280,000.

Abdelaati and Bridget Kaiaa to Austin Steen, Lot 113, Whispering Hills subdivision, $194,000.

Email newsletter signup

Betty Maxwell to Debra Hall and Sherri Sparks, land near Oliver Avenue, $136,500.

Harshit Patel and Shalini Jain to Riddish Patel, Lot 63, Poplar Grove subdivision, no tax.

Makenzie Meadows LLC to Samir Gubic and Jasminka Muratovic, Lot 10, Mackenzie Meadows subdivision, $70,100.

Charles Saxton to Erik Maxfield, Lot 339, North Ridge subdivision, $265,000.

Donna and Walter Franey III to Brian and Karen Wilson, Lot 1, minor plat book 21, page 17, $445,000.

Quadrant Development LLC to T.J. Regional Health Inc., two parcels on Vincent Street, $1,326,500.

CTJ Property Development LLC to Spencer and Amber Zoeller, Lot 18, Harmony subdivision, $329,900.

Clayton and Taylor Bilyeu to Dalton Taylor and Faith Palmer, Lot 2-3, Ishel Massey Estate subdivision, $309,900.

Carter Crossings LLC to Hammer Homes LLC, Lot 323, Carter Crossings, $75,000.

BNT Properties LLC to Charles and Alice Roberts, Lot 359, McLellan Crossings subdivision, $280,000.

Madeline and Mason Hawthorne to Jason and Brandi Brooks, Lot 111, River’s Landing Edge subdivision, $235,000.

Gary and Joy Spinks and James and Retha Spinks to Commonwealth of Kentucky, land near 31-W Bypass, $2,000.

Sara and Sean Stevens to ELG Holdings LLC, Lot 14, Collet addition, $120,000.

Lead Renovations LLC to John and Taylor Brown, Lot 38, Greenbriar Acres subdivision. $408,000.

Andrew and Betty Ladd to Megan and Seth Covarrubias, Lot 479, Greystone subdivision, $330,000.

Sean and Catherine Embry to John and Katherine McCammon, Lot 97, South Glen Gables residential subdivision, $520,000.

Judy and Lee Deavours to Emin and Aida Huric, Lot 1, minor plat book 21, page 101, $37,500.

Beth and Eli Jackson III to Zachary and Katelyn Simpson, Lot 11, Hartland subdivision, $875,000.

Rodriques Buford to Hollie Zeedar and Connie Johnson, Lot 111, Greystone subdivision, $245,000.

Derrick and Marissa Palmer to Larry and Ramona Belcher, Lot 1, plat book 17, page 150, $625,000.

Jeffrey Copas to James and Colleen Smith, Lot 2, Kenneth Haynes property, $140,000.

Ronnie and Jody Gregory to William and Jennifer Brooks, Lot 103, South Glen Gables residential subdivision, $449,500.

Mitchell and Sharla Miller to Eldin Delic and Sanela Sakic, Lot 56, Springwater Cove subdivision, $298,000.

Janice Reed to Tarinza Lewis, Lot 5, Durbin Estates subdivision, no tax.

2W Construction LLC to Ronnie and Kayla Rogers, Lot 22, Harvest Landing subdivision, $600,000.

Rushing Properties LLC to Rushing Builders Inc., Lot 53, South Haven subdivision, $70,000.

James W. Jones; Charles and Shirley Jones; James and Angileta Jones; and John and Stephanie Jones to Big Dog Investments LLC, Lot 5, Sunrise subdivision, $90,000.

Darrin and Heather Beckmann to Hunter Beckmann, Lot 11, Raymer Heights subdivision, $230,000.

Laila LLC to Jaber Ahmed Aldarawish and Khissal Gmati, Lot 10, Lost Woods subdivision, $440,000.

Jagoe Homes Inc. to Michael and Jeanne Bugar, Lot 128, Dove Point subdivision, $413,290.

Boyce General Store LLC to Derek Ostrom, land near Ky. 240 and Martinsville Road, $245,546.

Erin and Caleb Brackin to Lalonnie Belle, Lot 438, Greystone subdivision, $307,500.

Richard and Deana Williams to Ngun Hlei Cuai, Lot 49, Silver Springs subdivision, $370,000.

Cody and Whitney Rizzo to Zackary and Allyson Eaton, Lot 2, Thomas and Roma Baldwin subdivision, $200,500.

Carlos Miranda to Maria Nieves Neave Sanchez, Lot 90, Jennings Mill subdivision, $70,000.

Lisa Price to Lisa Price, land near Roy Thomas Road, no tax.

Curtis and Alicia Butler to Alice Meadors, land near Plum Springs Road, no tax.

Tristan and Nora Evans, Erika Evans and Trevor Newsome to Erika and Trevor Newsome, Lot 1-1, Jason Cherry subdivision, no tax.

Jesse and Mary Lindsey to William and Teresa Riley, land near Blue Level-Providence Road, no tax.

Bluegrass Building Consultants LLC to JJP Investments LLC, Lot 4-26, Olde Stone subdivision. $60,000.

Gabriel and Erika Rivera to Russell and Catherine Embry, Lot 103, Traditions at Lovers Lane, $430,000.

David Baena and Yalissa Hurtado Gomez to Andrew and Betty Ladd, Lot 35, South Glen Gables residential subdivision, $525,000.

Jeffrey and Yaricali O’Shea to Ethan Harry and Carson-Len Wheatley, Lot 35, McLellan Crossings subdivision, $290,000.

Marion Harper to Steve Davis, land near Old Hayes Road, $34,000.

Robert and Kitty Dodd to Christian Osborne and Kaylee Cross, land on Steeplechase Way, $260,000.

Ashron Properties LLC to Sharon Smith, Lot 25-21-6, Bowling Green Corporate Park, no tax.

Sharon and Dennis Smith to SDSH Properties LLC, Lot 25-21-6, Bowling Green Corporate Park, no tax.

Pamela Booker to Tiesha Haynes, Lot 48, McLellan Crossings subdivision, $305,000.

Clayton Properties Group Inc. to Nihad Mersiha Nuhanovic, Lot 71, The Standard at Blue Level subdivision, $244,990.

Coastal Construction & Remodeling LLC to Fredrick and Rebecca Chu, Lot 648, Greystone subdivision, $282,000.

Addison and Brandon Thomas to Sonya and Jesse Ogg, Lot 156, Park Hills subdivision, $230,000.

Rushing Properties LLC to Thang Cin Dal and Cing Sian; and Pau Do Gin, Lot 55, Makenzie Meadows subdivision, $275,000.

Alford Legacy LLC to Rise & Rest Farms LLC, Lots 1, 2 and 4, Alford Legacy LLC subdivision; and land near North Campbell Road near Richardsville, $693,200.

Harlan Construction Inc. to Thomas and Savannah Siebold, Lot 241, Summit subdivision, $762,041.

Alford Legacy LLC to Jordon Mathews and Mayme Hunt, two parcels of land near North Campbell Road, $444,050.

Van Ceu and Nu Rial to Imani Lumumba and Kabeza Regina, Lot 67, Baileys Farm subdivision, $363,700.

Jagoe Homes Inc. to Thang Kim Pau and Nuam N. Mang, Lot 269, Magnolia Hills subdivision, $294,800.