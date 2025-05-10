Tops blast 5 homers in 19-3 rout of New Mexico State Published 10:00 pm Saturday, May 10, 2025

Western Kentucky’s baseball team run-ruled New Mexico State 19-3 to clinch the series win on Saturday afternoon at Presley Askew Field in Las Cruces, New Mexico.

The Hilltoppers exploded for 19 runs on 18 hits, including five home runs, as WKU overpowered New Mexico State in seven innings to secure its 40th win for the first time since 2009.

WKU moves to 40-10 overall and 16-7 in Conference USA on the season and 10-13 all-time against New Mexico State (22-28, 10-12 CUSA). This marks the sixth time WKU has reached 40 wins, joining the 1980 (47), 1981 (41), 1985 (43), 1988 (43) and 2009 (42) teams.

WKU has officially clinched a top four seed in the CUSA Tournament.

This marks the eighth run-rule victory for the Hilltoppers this season.

Joe Siervo got the game started with a leadoff home run to give WKU a 1-0 lead.

The Aggies answered with an RBI groundout to tie the game in the bottom of the frame.

The Tops plated six runs in the third to take a 7-1 lead. Ethan Lizama drove in two with a double before Austin Haller tallied an RBI with a bunt single. Kyle Hvidsten rounded out the inning with a three-run homer.

Ryan Wideman and Kyle Hayes hit back-to-back triples to take an 8-1 lead in the fourth.

Wideman drove in another with a sacrifice fly in the fifth inning.

New Mexico State cut its deficit to 9-2 with a solo home run in the bottom of the frame.

WKU put up 10 runs in the seventh highlighted by homers from Hayes, Haller and Hvidsten. Wideman added a pair of RBI singles and Reid Howard drove in a run with a base hit.

The Aggies got one back with an RBI groundout in the bottom of the frame, but the Tops were able to grab all three outs for the 19-3 run-rule victory.

WKU’s Drew Whalen got the start on the mound. The right-hander tossed five innings, allowing two runs on five hits with two runs and two walks while striking out two batters. He improved to a CUSA-leading 9-2.

Dawson Hall was the only arm to see action in relief. The Bowling Green native surrendered one run in two innings while striking out two.

The Hilltoppers produced 19 runs on 18 hits and 10 walks with 19 RBIs.

WKU scored in double digits for the 16th time this season and scored 15 or more for the fifth time. Seven of nine starters produced multi-hit outings.

The Hilltoppers launched five homers in a game for the first time since May 14, 2019 in a 20-12 loss at Austin Peay. Hvidsten had two while Siervo, Hayes and Haller had one each.

Hayes, Haller and Hvidsten all had four RBIs in the contest. Hayes was 2-for-4 with a home run, a triple, two runs scored, a walk and a hit-by-pitch. Haller went 2-for-4 with a home run, two runs scored and a hit-by-pitch. Hvidsten recorded the first multi-homer game of the season for WKU. He finished the game 3-for-4 with two long balls, four runs scored and a walk. He’s the first Hilltopper to have two home runs in one game since Lizama did it in the 2024 CUSA Tournament semifinals against Dallas Baptist.

Wideman reached base five times in a 3-for-3 outing with a triple, three RBIs, three runs scored and two walks. Lizama went 2-for-5 with a double, two RBIs and two runs scored. Siervo was 2-for-4 with a leadoff homer, an RBI, three runs scored and two walks. Howard went 1-for-5 with an RBI and a run scored.

WKU and New Mexico State conclude the series Sunday at Presley Askew Field. First pitch is set for noon CT.