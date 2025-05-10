Hot Rods claim 7-0 shutout win against Dash Published 8:45 pm Saturday, May 10, 2025

Mac Horvath belted his team-leading seventh homer of the year and Raudelis Martinez knocked in three runs, while Garrett Edwards tossed six scoreless innings to lead the Bowling Green Hot Rods to a 7-0 win over the Winston-Salem Dash in South Atlantic League action Saturday at Truist Stadium in Winston-Salem, North Carolina.

After Edwards and Winston-Salem starting pitcher Lucas Gordon dealt zeros for the first four frames, Bowling Green (18-14) plated the first run in the top of the fifth inning. Aidan Smith worked a two-out walk, and Horvath blasted a two-run homer to left, giving the Hot Rods a 2-0 lead.

The Hot Rods continued the scoring, driving in four runs in the top of the eighth inning against Dash reliever Madison Jeffrey. Ryan Spikes doubled with one out, while Jhon Diaz and Hunter Haas walked, loading the bases. Martinez doubled to left, scoring Spikes and Diaz, making it a 4-0 game. A walk from Bryan Broecker reloaded the bases, and Adrian Santana singled to center, scoring Haas and Martinez, enlarging the lead to 6-0.

The final run came in to score in the top of the ninth for Bowling Green against Winston-Salem reliever Joseph Yabbour. Noah Myers singled, and one out later, Diaz walked. Martinez came through with his second RBI base hit of the night, bring the score to 7-0.

Bowling Green’s Jack Snyder tossed a scoreless ninth frame, ending the game with a 7-0 win for the Hot Rods.

Edwards (3-1) pitched six scoreless innings, allowing two hits and two walks, and struck out five in his third win of the season. Gordon (1-3) hurled five innings, surrendering two runs on five hits, walking three and striking out six in his third loss of the year for Winston-Salem (11-21).

The Hot Rods and Dash play the finale of a six-game series on Sunday at Truist Stadium with a 1 p.m. CT first pitch. Bowling Green will send out right-hander Gary Gill Hill (1-1, 3.13) against Winston-Salem’s MLB rehabber, righty Jesse Scholtens (0-0, 9.00).