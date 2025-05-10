Tops’ Annie White named to CUSA All-Tournament team

Published 1:46 pm Saturday, May 10, 2025

By The Daily News

Western Kentucky first baseman Annie White (16) hits a double in the Hilltoppers’ 3-2 win over the Sam Houston Bearkats in the Conference USA tournament at WKU on Thursday, May 8, 2025. WKU advances to play Louisiana Tech Friday at 2:30 p.m. GRACE MCDOWELL / DAILY NEWS

Conference USA announced the All-Tournament team after the CUSA Softball Tournament championship game on Saturday, with Western Kentucky’s Annie White earning a spot after her performance.

Over the three games, White hit .364, collecting four hits in her 11 at-bats. Of those four hits, three of them were doubles and one of which was responsible for her one RBI during the tournament.

She also posted a .636 slugging percentage and a .364 on-base percentage.

