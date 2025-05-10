Tops’ Annie White named to CUSA All-Tournament team Published 1:46 pm Saturday, May 10, 2025

Conference USA announced the All-Tournament team after the CUSA Softball Tournament championship game on Saturday, with Western Kentucky’s Annie White earning a spot after her performance.

Over the three games, White hit .364, collecting four hits in her 11 at-bats. Of those four hits, three of them were doubles and one of which was responsible for her one RBI during the tournament.

She also posted a .636 slugging percentage and a .364 on-base percentage.