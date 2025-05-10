Restaurant inspections Published 6:00 am Saturday, May 10, 2025

Restaurant inspections for April 25-May 7, according to the Barren River District Health Department:

Wendy’s, 624 31-W Bypass, 99.

Wing Station, 850 31-W Bypass, 100.

Pelican’s Snoballs Mobile (Rich Pond), 8233 Nashville Road, 100.

2 Amigos, 1200 Smallhouse Road, Suite A, 100.

The Cookie Store, 2625 Scottsville Road, 100.

JD’s Bar-B-Que, 205 Cave St., 100.

S&D Soul Food Favorites (statewide mobile unit), 432 Conrad Circle, 100.

Fujisan Franchising Corp, 3200 Ken Bale Blvd., 100.

Drakes, 3267 Ken Bale Blvd., 98.

Speedway, 3208 Scottsville Road, 99.

Griff’s Deli, 1640 Scottsville Road, 99.

Sam’s Club, 3200 Ken Bale Blvd., 98.

Taco Bell, 605 Main St., Smiths Grove, 100.

Chipotle Mexican Grill, 2415 Nashville Road, 100.

Puerto Vallarta, 741 Campbell Lane, 97.

Down Syndrome of Southern Kentucky, 522 State St., 100.

KFC, 2626 Scottsville Road, 98.

Starbuck’s, 2808 Scottsville Road, 100.

Community Action of Southern Kentucky, 200 E. Fourth Ave., 100.

Starbuck’s, 710 Campbell Lane, 98.

Burger King, 731 Campbell Lane, 100.

Tra Di Noi, 360 E. Eighth Ave., 99.

Super 8, 254 Cumberland Trace Road, 98.

Super 8 Food, 110 Williamette Lane, 98.

Crumbl Cookies, 130 Walton Ave., Suite E, 100.

Jalisco Mexican Grill and Cantina, 2425 Scottsville Road, Suite 118, follow-up required because employee water was stored on cutting board, 94.

Einstein’s, 1906 College Heights Blvd., 100.

Aramark/Carroll Knicely Conference Center, 2355 Nashville Road, 100.

Panda, 330 31-W Bypass, 98.

Wrap & Roll, 1408 Kenton St., 100.

RSF Your Bluegrass Kitchen, 671 Roland Road, 100.

McDonald’s, 2420 Nashville Road, 99.

Q Coffee Emporium, 560 Waterbury Way, 100.

Novo Dolce Gastro Pub, 651 31-W Bypass, 100.

– Restaurants are inspected at least once every six months by Barren River District Health Department inspectors.