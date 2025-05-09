‘Thunderbolts’ gives Marvel a much needed boost Published 9:12 am Friday, May 9, 2025

Since “Avengers: End Game,” the Marvel Cinematic Universe has been a bit of a slog.

Sure there have been some bright spots, but overall the latest phase has failed to match the creative heights the MCU enjoyed for nearly a decade.

“Thunderbolts” is a return to those heights – a highly entertaining action film that gets its emotional kick from a strong cast (headlined by Florence Pugh) and a story that is grounded in reality.

The film finds Yelena (Pugh), the Russian assassin who was part of the Black Widow program, stuck in a mental rut and looking to finally get out of the hired assassin business.

She is given one final assignment by CIA director Valentina Allegra de Fontaine (Julia Louis-Dreyfus), but the assignment turns out to be a trick with the CIA director looking to eliminate her covert program and the assassins that can link her to wrongdoings.

This forces Yelena to team up with the other assassins – John Walker (Wyatt Russell) and Taskmaster (Olga Kurylenko) – to expose de Fontaine with a little help from Winter Soldier turned Senator Bucky Barnes (Sebastian Stan).

Further complicating things is a guy named Bob (Lewis Pullman) – a mystery party crasher who may bring more to the table than anyone, including Bob, realizes.

The rag tag bunch of mercenaries leads to some fun moments – with the script full of witty banner that this talented cast is able to really sink their teeth into.

Director Jake Schreier brings a human element to it all. Sure, there are fight sequences (that are well staged and visually appealing), but this is a film as much about the mental well-being of its characters as it is keeping them out of physical harm.

The supporting cast, which includes David Harbour as Yelena’s boisterous father who was once known as the Red Guardian, all shine – giving intimate moments that you don’t often see in a Marvel film.

But it’s Pugh that ultimately makes it all work – effectively capturing Yelena’s mental anguish (something which plays heavily into a creative final act). Pugh brings a relatable nature to her character that really provides the heart and soul of the film.

This is a nice step forward for the MCU (with a pretty fun post credit scene), a welcome advancement after spending the last few years spinning its wheels.

For the first time in a while there is a reason to look forward to the next Marvel adventure.

If You Go

“Thunderbolts”

Starring: Florence Pugh, Sebastian Stan

Directed by: Jake Schreier

Rating: PG-13 for strong violence, language, thematic elements and some suggestive and drug references

Playing at: Regal Bowling Green Stadium 12, Regal Greenwood Mall Stadium 10, Highland Cinemas (Glasgow)

Grade: B