Lady Toppers announce signing of Sirbu Published 11:16 am Friday, May 9, 2025

Western Kentucky women’s tennis coach Greg Davis announced the signing of Andra Sirbu on Friday.

“We are excited to welcome Andra to The Hill,” Davis said in a news release. “She truly has a passion for excellence on the court and in the classroom, which fits with our culture perfectly.”

Sirbu is a native of Ras al Khaimah, United Arab Emirates, and joins the Lady Topper tennis program after spending the last two seasons at Bradley. She missed the 2025 spring season due to injury, but went 13-7 in singles, including a 6-2 mark in Missouri Valley Conference play, during her freshman season in 2024. She also claimed nine doubles wins that season.

Sirbu was named All-MVC Second Team Flight 4 and was nominated to be an ITA Scholar-Athlete during the 2023-24 season.

She graduated from iCademy Middle East before going to Bradley.

Sirbu becomes the third player WKU has signed for the 2025-26 roster. The Lady Toppers have also added Barbara Olvera and Virginia Madueño Pita.

WKU finished the 2025 season with a 15-10 overall record and a 12-6 record at home. The 15 wins were tied for third-most in a single season in program history and the 12 home wins were tied for the most at home in a single season.