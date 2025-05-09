SLIDE SHOW: WKU ends season with C-USA loss to LA Tech
Published 7:39 pm Friday, May 9, 2025
1 of 22
The Louisiana Tech Bulldogs celebrate as they beat the Western Kentucky Hilltoppers 6-4 in eight innings in the Conference USA Tournament at WKU on Friday, May 9, 2025.
GRACE MCDOWELL / DAILY NEWS
Western Kentucky pitcher Rylan Smith (17) pitches to Louisiana Tech centerfielder Alexis Gilio (24) in the Hilltoppers’ 6-4 loss in eight innings to the Bulldogs in the Conference USA Tournament at WKU on Friday, May 9, 2025.
GRACE MCDOWELL / DAILY NEWS
Western Kentucky third baseman Katie Murphy (3) reaches for the ball as Louisiana Tech catcher Addison Snyder (5) slides safely to third in the Hilltoppers’ 6-4 loss in eight innings to the Bulldogs in the Conference USA Tournament at WKU on Friday, May 9, 2025.
GRACE MCDOWELL / DAILY NEWS
Western Kentucky first baseman Annie White (16) and third baseman Katie Murphy (3) nearly collide as they both go for a bunted ball hit by Louisiana Tech left fielder Elena Heng (17) as she runs to first in the Hilltoppers’ 6-4 loss in eight innings to the Bulldogs in the Conference USA Tournament at WKU on Friday, May 9, 2025.
GRACE MCDOWELL / DAILY NEWS
Western Kentucky centerfielder Kendle White (21) bats in the Hilltoppers’ 6-4 loss in eight innings to the Louisiana Tech Bulldogs in the Conference USA Tournament at WKU on Friday, May 9, 2025.
GRACE MCDOWELL / DAILY NEWS
Western Kentucky right fielder Kennedy Stinson (22) bats in the Hilltoppers’ 6-4 loss in eight innings to the Louisiana Tech Bulldogs in the Conference USA Tournament at WKU on Friday, May 9, 2025.
GRACE MCDOWELL / DAILY NEWS
Western Kentucky short stop Morgan Sharpe (6) celebrates scoring a run in the Hilltoppers’ 6-4 loss in eight innings to the Louisiana Tech Bulldogs in the Conference USA Tournament at WKU on Friday, May 9, 2025.
GRACE MCDOWELL / DAILY NEWS
Western Kentucky pitcher Rylan Smith (17) pitches to Louisiana Tech centerfielder Alexis Gilio (24) in the Hilltoppers’ 6-4 loss in eight innings to the Bulldogs in the Conference USA Tournament at WKU on Friday, May 9, 2025.
GRACE MCDOWELL / DAILY NEWS
Western Kentucky left fielder Kaytlan Kemp (1) catches a fly ball hit by Louisiana Tech centerfielder Alexis Gilio (24) in the Hilltoppers’ 6-4 loss in eight innings to the Bulldogs in the Conference USA Tournament at WKU on Friday, May 9, 2025.
GRACE MCDOWELL / DAILY NEWS
Western Kentucky first baseman Annie White (16) catches the ball to get Louisiana Tech designated hitter Allie Furr (12) out on first in the Hilltoppers’ 6-4 loss in eight innings to the Bulldogs in the Conference USA Tournament at WKU on Friday, May 9, 2025.
GRACE MCDOWELL / DAILY NEWS
Western Kentucky second baseman Charlotte Herron (20) attempts to jump to catch a hit by Louisiana Tech designated hitter Allie Furr (12) in the Hilltoppers’ 6-4 loss in eight innings to the Bulldogs in the Conference USA Tournament at WKU on Friday, May 9, 2025.
GRACE MCDOWELL / DAILY NEWS
Western Kentucky third baseman Katie Murphy (3) catches a fly ball hit by Louisiana Tech left fielder Elena Heng (17) in the Hilltoppers’ 6-4 loss in eight innings to the Bulldogs in the Conference USA Tournament at WKU on Friday, May 9, 2025.
GRACE MCDOWELL / DAILY NEWS
Western Kentucky designated hitter Maci Masters (30) bats in the Hilltoppers’ 6-4 loss in eight innings to the Louisiana Tech Bulldogs in the Conference USA Tournament at WKU on Friday, May 9, 2025.
GRACE MCDOWELL / DAILY NEWS
Western Kentucky short stop Morgan Sharpe (6) bats in the Hilltoppers’ 6-4 loss in eight innings to the Louisiana Tech Bulldogs in the Conference USA Tournament at WKU on Friday, May 9, 2025.
GRACE MCDOWELL / DAILY NEWS
Western Kentucky third baseman Katie Murphy (3) slides safely into third as Louisiana Tech short stop Nicole Hammoude (44) reaches to try and tag her out in the Hilltoppers’ 6-4 loss in eight innings to the Bulldogs in the Conference USA Tournament at WKU on Friday, May 9, 2025.
GRACE MCDOWELL / DAILY NEWS
Western Kentucky catcher Randi Drinnon (7) bats in the Hilltoppers’ 6-4 loss in eight innings to the Louisiana Tech Bulldogs in the Conference USA Tournament at WKU on Friday, May 9, 2025.
GRACE MCDOWELL / DAILY NEWS
Western Kentucky left fielder Kaytlan Kemp (1) bats in the Hilltoppers’ 6-4 loss in eight innings to the Louisiana Tech Bulldogs in the Conference USA Tournament at WKU on Friday, May 9, 2025.
GRACE MCDOWELL / DAILY NEWS
Western Kentucky second baseman Charlotte Herron (20) bats in the Hilltoppers’ 6-4 loss in eight innings to the Louisiana Tech Bulldogs in the Conference USA Tournament at WKU on Friday, May 9, 2025.
GRACE MCDOWELL / DAILY NEWS
Western Kentucky Head Coach Amy Tudor talk with her players during a timeout in the Hilltoppers’ 6-4 loss in eight innings to the Louisiana Tech Bulldogs in the Conference USA Tournament at WKU on Friday, May 9, 2025.
GRACE MCDOWELL / DAILY NEWS
Western Kentucky second baseman Charlotte Herron (20) catches a fly ball hit by Louisiana Tech third baseman Claire Raley (7) in the Hilltoppers’ 6-4 loss in eight innings to the Bulldogs in the Conference USA Tournament at WKU on Friday, May 9, 2025.
GRACE MCDOWELL / DAILY NEWS
Western Kentucky first baseman Annie White (16) catches the ball to get Louisiana Tech right fielder Alannah Rogers (1) out on first in the Hilltoppers’ 6-4 loss in eight innings to the Bulldogs in the Conference USA Tournament at WKU on Friday, May 9, 2025.
GRACE MCDOWELL / DAILY NEWS
Western Kentucky centerfielder Kendle White (21) catches a fly ball hit by Louisiana Tech’s Kaylee Grealy (2) in the Hilltoppers’ 6-4 loss in eight innings to the Bulldogs in the Conference USA Tournament at WKU on Friday, May 9, 2025.
GRACE MCDOWELL / DAILY NEWS
The Hilltoppers end their season with a 6-4 loss in eight innings to the Louisiana Tech Bulldogs in the Conference USA Tournament at WKU on Friday, May 9, 2025.
About Grace McDowell
Photojournalist for the Bowling Green Daily News since 2019. Any news or sports tips? Send them my way at grace.mcdowell@bgdailynews.com!
More by Grace