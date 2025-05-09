Tops smash 4 homers, set steals mark in win against Aggies Published 11:45 pm Friday, May 9, 2025

Western Kentucky beat New Mexico State 11-3 in the Conference USA baseball series opener on Friday night at Presley Askew Field in Las Cruces, New Mexico.

The WKU offense erupted for four home runs and set a new single-season program record for stolen bases as the Hilltoppers powered past New Mexico State to notch their 39th win of the year.

WKU moves to 39-10 (15-7 CUSA) on the season and 9-13 all-time against New Mexico State (22-27, 10-11 CUSA). The 2025 Hilltoppers’ 39 wins are the sixth-most wins in a single-season in program history and are the most in a season since 2009 (42).

New Mexico State got on the board in the first with a two-run home run.

Back-to-back RBIs from WKU’s Reid Howard and Joe Siervo knotted the game at 2-2 in the second.

Four runs scored for the Tops in the third. Camden Ross drove in a run with an RBI single before Austin Haller launched a three-run homer.

The Hilltoppers’ Carlos Vasquez hit a solo shot to start the fourth inning and extend the lead to 7-2.

A two-run bomb from Ethan Lizama added to the WKU advantage in the sixth.

WKU’s Ryan Wideman joined the home run party with a two-run big fly to make it 11-2 in the seventh.

The Aggies were able to tally another in the ninth to cut the deficit to eight, but the Tops claimed the final three outs, making the final score 11-3.

Jack Bennett got the starting nod on the mound. The right-hander saw four innings of action, allowing two runs on three hits with three walks and striking out three batters.

Lucas Hartman and Patrick Morris saw action in relief. Hartman earned the win, claiming six strikeouts in four frames. He surrendered one run on four hits and three walks. Morris tossed the final inning, conceding just one hit.

The Hilltoppers produced 11 runs on 15 hits and 10 walks with 11 RBIs. WKU hit four home runs in a game for just the second time this season. The last time it happened was Feb. 25 against Eastern Kentucky. Haller, Vasquez, Lizama and Wideman all homered.

With four stolen bases in the win, the Hilltoppers set a new program record for steals in a season with 110. They passed the 1995 squad, which finished the season with 109.

Haller hit his first home run as a Hilltopper in a 1-for-4 effort with three RBIs, a run scored and a walk.

Lizama and Wideman each had a two-run homer, with Lizama going 3-for-5 and Wideman going 2-for-4. Lizama added a triple and two runs while Wideman had a double, scored three times and walked twice.

Vasquez went 2-for-5 with a home run, an RBI, a run scored and a walk.

Ross had a three-hit night with an RBI, two runs scored and a walk. Howard went 2-for-4 with an RBI, two runs and a walk. Siervo added an RBI.

Caleb Marmo and Kyle Hvidsten had two stolen bases each.

WKU and New Mexico State continue the series Saturday at Presley Askew Field. First pitch is set for 5 p.m. CT.