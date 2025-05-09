Warren East sweeps Raider Classic meet Published 12:15 pm Friday, May 9, 2025

Host Warren East swept the team competition in Thursday’s Raider Classic track and field meet.

In the boys’ competition, the Raiders scored 218 points to outpace runner-up Edmonson County (100). Warren Central (93) was third, followed by Logan County (89), Franklin-Simpson (69), Barren County (42), Foundation Christian Academy (13) and Adair County (5).

Warren East’s girls scored 184 points to lead the field. Franklin-Simpson (95) was next, followed by Logan County (92), Warren Central (72), Edmonson County (58), Barren County (46) and Adair County (34).

Jereme Lee won both the 110-meter hurdles (16.77 seconds) and 300 hurdles (44.18) to lead the Raiders. East’s boys’ squad also got individual wins from Jacob Dockery in the 400 (52.59), Sean Root in the 3,200 (11:02.86), Dane Parsley in the high jump (5 feet, 10 inches), Logan Boyer in the pole vault (10-6) and Damontre Barnett in the shot put (44-08).

East also won three boys’ relays. Lee, Parsley, Diego Monge and Zackary Burton won the 400 relay (44.85), Sincere Smith teamed with Monge, Parsley and Dockery to win the 800 relay (1:33.48), and Smith, Nolan Hudnall, Lee and Dockery took first in the 1,600 relay (3:48.79).

Edmonson got an individual win from Ashton Johnson in the 1,600 (4:42.46) and the Wildcats’ Aidan Meredith, Jack Browning, Landon Franich and Johnson combined to win the 3,200 relay (8:31.10).

Yahya Omar won the 800 (2:14.00) for Warren Central’s lone first-place finish.

Logan County’s Nicholas Blann won three events – the 200 (23.63) the long jump (21-02) and the triple jump (44-10.5). Franklin-Simpson’s Brody Perry took first in the 100 (11.37) and Barren County’s Greyson Billingsley won the discus (135-8).

In the girls’ meet, Warren East got individual wins from Haley Wilson in the 3,200 (15:46.78), Brelynn Wardlow in the high jump (5-4), Alison Smith in the pole vault (7-6) and Delilah Martter in the discus (111-02). The Lady Raiders’ Nakaiyia Cartwright, Kendall Meeks, Emma Wilson and Candace Pride teamed up to take first in the 1,600 relay (4:49.68).

Runner-up Franklin-Simpson got individual wins from Lyniah Brown in the 100 (12.84) and Kaelyn Halmon in the 200 (27.70). The Lady Wildcats’ Halmon, Annaya Layne, Jania Lane and Brown combined to win the 400 relay (52.13) and 800 relay (1:51.88).

Logan County had two multiple-event winners. Cleo Bragard took first in both the 100 hurdles (16.14) and 300 hurdles (50.28), while Nia Scipio won both the long jump (15-6) and triple jump (34-2).

Warren Central’s Aaliyah Bowman won the 400 (1:05.08) and Barren County’s Riley Wilson took first in the shot put (30-03.5).

Edmonson County’s quartet of Mollie Johnson, Cariann Williams, Leilani Powell and Bailey Ferguson took first in the 3,200 relay (11:02.47).