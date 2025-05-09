Norris fires shutout to lead Edmonson to district win Published 11:41 am Friday, May 9, 2025

Edmonson County senior Julie Norris pitched seven shutout innings to boost the visiting Lady Cats to a 3-0 softball win against District 12 rival Trinity (Whitesville) on Thursday.

Norris allowed just five hits and no walks while striking out eight batters to earn the complete-game win. At the plate, Norris added a 2-for-4 day with an RBI.

Emma Price was 2-for-4 with a double, and Lillie Webb tallied an RBI in the win.

Edmonson County (13-12 overall, 4-2 District 12) is back in action Tuesday at Russellville.

Baseball

Apollo 7, Warren East 3

Visiting Apollo picked up a 7-3 win against Warren East on Thursday.

Kavien Hinton tallied a double and an RBI to lead the Raiders in the loss. Brenden Bratcher and William Alexander each drove in a run.

Warren East (8-15) is set to face McCracken County and then host Louisville St. Xavier on Saturday.

Franklin-Simpson 4, ACS 1

Jordan Brandon pitched seven strong innings to lead homestanding Franklin-Simpson to a 4-1 win against Allen County-Scottsville on Thursday.

Brandon allowed one run off one hit and two walks over seven innings to earn the complete-game win. He struck out three.

Kolton Turner and Layne Alford each went 2-for-3 at the plate, Griff Banton was 2-for-4, Jaxon Gass tallied a double and two RBIs, and Boy Blanckernberg and Braylon Turner each notched an RBI for the Wildcats.

Franklin-Simpson (18-11) will play Mercer County and then host Paul Laurence Dunbar on Saturday in Lexington.

ACS (6-19-1) takes on host Muhlenberg County and then Breckinridge County on Saturday.

Logan County 10, Glasgow 9

Brady Hinton tallied a double and three RBIs to help host Logan County hold off Glasgow for a 10-9 win Thursday.

Tripp Wadlington was 2-for-4 with two RBIs, Hunter Holloway went 2-for-4 with an RBI, Drew McLellan tallied two RBIs, and Noah Mosley also drove in a run for the Cougars.

Jonas Hayes earned the win in relief, allowing three runs off four hits and a walk over five innings. He struck out eight.

Logan County (19-9) was set to host Barren County on Friday.

Glasgow (7-18) hosts Campbellsville on Saturday.