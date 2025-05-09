Norris fires shutout to lead Edmonson to district win
Published 11:41 am Friday, May 9, 2025
Edmonson County senior Julie Norris pitched seven shutout innings to boost the visiting Lady Cats to a 3-0 softball win against District 12 rival Trinity (Whitesville) on Thursday.
Norris allowed just five hits and no walks while striking out eight batters to earn the complete-game win. At the plate, Norris added a 2-for-4 day with an RBI.
Emma Price was 2-for-4 with a double, and Lillie Webb tallied an RBI in the win.
Edmonson County (13-12 overall, 4-2 District 12) is back in action Tuesday at Russellville.
Baseball
Apollo 7, Warren East 3
Visiting Apollo picked up a 7-3 win against Warren East on Thursday.
Kavien Hinton tallied a double and an RBI to lead the Raiders in the loss. Brenden Bratcher and William Alexander each drove in a run.
Warren East (8-15) is set to face McCracken County and then host Louisville St. Xavier on Saturday.
Franklin-Simpson 4, ACS 1
Jordan Brandon pitched seven strong innings to lead homestanding Franklin-Simpson to a 4-1 win against Allen County-Scottsville on Thursday.
Brandon allowed one run off one hit and two walks over seven innings to earn the complete-game win. He struck out three.
Kolton Turner and Layne Alford each went 2-for-3 at the plate, Griff Banton was 2-for-4, Jaxon Gass tallied a double and two RBIs, and Boy Blanckernberg and Braylon Turner each notched an RBI for the Wildcats.
Franklin-Simpson (18-11) will play Mercer County and then host Paul Laurence Dunbar on Saturday in Lexington.
ACS (6-19-1) takes on host Muhlenberg County and then Breckinridge County on Saturday.
Logan County 10, Glasgow 9
Brady Hinton tallied a double and three RBIs to help host Logan County hold off Glasgow for a 10-9 win Thursday.
Tripp Wadlington was 2-for-4 with two RBIs, Hunter Holloway went 2-for-4 with an RBI, Drew McLellan tallied two RBIs, and Noah Mosley also drove in a run for the Cougars.
Jonas Hayes earned the win in relief, allowing three runs off four hits and a walk over five innings. He struck out eight.
Logan County (19-9) was set to host Barren County on Friday.
Glasgow (7-18) hosts Campbellsville on Saturday.