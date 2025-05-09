Hot Rods clip Dash 5-4 in extra innings Published 9:14 pm Friday, May 9, 2025

Marcus Johnson went six strong innings while Aidan Smith and Noah Myers drove in runs in extra innings, helping the Bowling Green Hot Rods take a 5-4 win over the Winston-Salem Dash in 10 innings on Friday in South Atlantic League action at Truist Stadium in Winston-Salem, North Carolina.

For the fourth consecutive game of the series, Bowling Green (17-14) brought in the first run of the game, this time against Winston-Salem starter Tanner McDougal. Myers led off with a double, and Daniel Vellojin drove him in with a base hit, putting the Hot Rods in the lead, 1-0.

Bowling Green added on in the top of the fourth with McDougal still on the mound. With two outs, Hunter Haas singled and Jhon Diaz walked. Blake Robertson roped a double to right, scoring both runners, lengthening the Hot Rods’ lead to 3-0.

The Dash (11-20) drove in their first run in the bottom of the sixth against Johnson. Sam Antonacci led off with a single and advanced to second on a wild pitch. Cole McConnell singled to right, scoring Antonacci, making it a 3-1 game.

Winston-Salem tied the game in the bottom of the eighth inning against Bowling Green reliever Jackson Lancaster. Terrell Tatum reached on a fielder’s choice and Antonacci singled. Jeral Perez was hit by a pitch to load the bases, and Braden Montgomery lifted a sacrifice fly to center, scoring Tatum and Antonacci, tying the game at 3-3.

The game was forced into extra innings, with the Hot Rods bringing in runs against Dash reliever Mark McLaughlin in the 10th inning. Ryan Spikes pinch ran for Robertson, starting the inning at second base. Smith drove in Spikes with a single, giving the Hot Rods a 4-3 lead. Emilien Pitre was intentionally walked and Smith advanced to third on a Mac Horvath flyout. Myers ran out an infield single, scoring Smith, making it a 5-3 Hot Rods lead.

The Dash brought in one run in the bottom of the 10th, but Derrick Edington held strong for the save, locking up a 5-4 win for Bowling Green.

Lancaster (2-0) got the win, allowing two runs on two hits while striking out two over three innings. McLaughlin (0-2) picked up his second loss of the season, tossing 2 2/3 innings, surrendering two runs (one earned) on two hits and two walks while striking out four. Edington earned his third save of the season, going one inning, allowing one unearned run on one hit.

The Hot Rods and Dash play the penultimate game of the series on Saturday with a 5:30 p.m. CT pitch at Truist Stadium. Bowling Green will send out right-hander Garrett Edwards (2-1, 3.21) against Winston-Salem lefty Lucas Gordon (1-2, 2.73).