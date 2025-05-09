Published 12:30 pm Friday, May 9, 2025

David Wayne Merideth, 61 of Bowling Green died Wednesday, May 7, 2025, at his residence.

The Warren County native was a son of the late Jerry W. Merideth and Cora Davis Merideth who survives. He was the husband of the late Janice Romans Merideth. David was an IT Technician and a member of Mt Zion United Baptist Church. He loved gospel singing and spending time with his family.

His survivors include his mother Cora Merideth, his brother, Stacy Merideth, one nephew, Lee Merideth, his companion, Anne Nuckols, one uncle, Sam Merideth (Janet) and several cousins.

The funeral service will be 11 a.m. Tuesday at Mt Zion United Baptist Church with burial in the church Cemetery. Visitation will be 5-8 p.m. Monday at Hardy & Son Funeral Home, Bowling Green Chapel and 9-11a.m. Tuesday at the church.

The family request in lieu of flowers donations be made to Mt. Zion United Baptist Church % Stacy Merideth, 233 Washington School Rd., Scottsville, KY 42164