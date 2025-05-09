Published 12:20 pm Friday, May 9, 2025

BOWLING GREEN – Shelley J. Marr, 76, of Bowling Green passed peacefully on Tuesday, May 6, 2025 at Colonial Center.

The Warren County native was a daughter of the late Fred D. and Virginia Cooksey Jenkins. She was preceded in death by a sister, Janis Jenkins. Shelley was the wife of the late Marshall Marr. She was a teacher and a member of Living Hope Baptist Church.

Her survivors include her two sons, Bryan and Keith Marr; two grandchildren, Gabriel and Anna Marr; one brother, Mark Jenkins; one sister, Kathy Matthews and several nieces and nephews.

There will be a private family graveside service at a later date under the direction of Hardy & Son Funeral Homes, Bowling Green Chapel.