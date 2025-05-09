Published 12:17 pm Friday, May 9, 2025

BOWLING GREEN – Romanza LaMoyne Oliphant Johnson, 85, of Bowling Green passed away peacefully on Wednesday, May 7, 2025 at Hospice of Southern Kentucky.

Romanza was born in Scottsville, Kentucky, a daughter of the late John Coyner and Virginia Hall Sledge Oliphant. She was preceded in death by her husband, Ralph Eugene Johnson and her husband’s parents, Ralph and Sada Rae Hagan Johnson, her brother, E. H. “Sonny” Oliphant and great-nephew, John Covington, IV.

She had a bachelor of science degree and master’s degree from WKU as well as additional graduate work from the University of Tennessee, Knoxville.

Romanza taught Home Economics at Scottsville High School and taught at WKU in the Home Economics Department in Foods, Housing and Interior Design. She was the first certified Home Economist for BGMU and served in that capacity for 23 years.

After a successful career as a teacher and Home Economist of Bowling Green Municipal Utilities, her commitment to service earned her numerous positions and accolades on local, regional, statewide and national platforms. Some of her most current awards include the Inaugural Hilltopper Excellence Award, The Distinguished Metal of Community and Public Service Award.

She was honored by The Salvation Army Champions of Hope Luncheon, for her work with the Angel Tree Program and was the recipient of The First Hospice of Southern Kentucky Lotus Award. Romanza worked tirelessly for Western Kentucky University, Home Economics Alumni, Phi Upsilon Omicron and Kentucky Association of Retired Teachers as well as KET and Hospice of Southern Kentucky. She also served as the Ambassador of the Chamber of Commerce President.

Her gifts for bringing people together, mentoring younger volunteers, performing quiet kindnesses and getting things done were obvious in all she did. Hundreds of former students, fellow volunteers, longtime associates and friends attribute their volunteerism and sense of service to their association with Romanza.

Survivors include her sister-in-law, Ana Oliphant, a nephew, John Covington, III, (Mindy); niece, Hannah Covington; aunt, Billie Ann Oliphant; cousins, Joanna Oliphant, Jeff Oliphant, (Tanya), Barbara Whitley, (Gary), Jenny Goad, (Scott), Shannon Whitley, Dr. Mike Johnson (Jane), Joan White, Hal White, Michael White, Joey Bunch and Joe Costello.

Funeral Services are scheduled for 10:00 am Wednesday, May 14, 2025 at Eastwood Baptist Church, where she was a member, with burial in Fairview Cemetery. Visitation will be from 1:00 pm to 8:00 pm Tuesday, May 13, 2025 at Eastwood Baptist Church, and from 8:30 am to 10:00 am Wednesday at the church. Arrangements are under the direction of Johnson Vaughn Phelps Funeral Home.

Expressions of sympathy may take the form of contributions to Eastwood Baptist Church, Hospice of Southern Kentucky and the Ralph and Romanza Johnson Scholarship, College Heights Foundation, Western Kentucky University.