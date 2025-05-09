Published 12:09 pm Friday, May 9, 2025

BOWLING GREEN – Elmer Russell Eades, 85, of Bowling Green died Thursday, May 9, 2025 at his residence.

The Warren County native was a son of the late Russell C. Eades and Mary Audra Eades. He was preceded in death by a brother, Lonnie Ray Eades, and two sisters, Margaret Tingle and Elaine Alexander. He was retired from Phillips Ice Service and was a member of Fischerville Baptist Church. He was a U.S. Army Veteran.

His survivors include his wife of nearly 59 years, Betty Frogge Eades, two daughters, Penny Cline (Joel), and Peggy Minton (Kalvin), and one son Kenny Eades (Mike). He was Papaw to Chelsey Beals (Kolby), Landon Cline (Sara), Emily Copas (Phillip), Zachary Minton (Holly), Allie Bentley (Wyatt) and Charles Cline. His world would light up when he was able to spend time with the great grandchildren, Emerson, Rylee Kate, Jase, Blake, Mia Cate, Aubree, Waylon, Ryder, Lyndy, Tripp and Oakes. He is survived by two brothers, Wayne Eades (Paula) of Waddy and Ralph Eades (Dottie) of Indiana and several nieces and nephews. He was also survived by his best four-legged friend, Spot.

The funearal service will be at 11 a.m. Monday at Hardy & Son Funeral Home, Bowling Green Chapel with burial in Wingfield Cemetery. Visitation will be 3-8 p.m. Sunday and 9-11 a.m. Monday at the funeral home.