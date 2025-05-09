Published 11:58 am Friday, May 9, 2025

BOWLING GREEN – Chelsea Elizabeth Houchins Coleman, age 33, of Bowling Green, peacefully departed this life with her family by her side on Wednesday, May 7, 2025, at the Hospice House of Southern Kentucky in Bowling Green. The Edmonson County native was born on January 8, 1992, to Dion and Lois Ann Houchins. She was married to her devoted husband, soulmate and best friend, Kelley Coleman.

Chelsea was a 2010 honors graduate of Edmonson County High School and a 2013 cum laude graduate of Western Kentucky University. Her journey was marked by meaningful connections and experiences along the way. As a 2017 alumna of Leadership Bowling Green, she became actively involved in her community through both organizations and volunteer work such as Birdies for Brittney. She was a member of Bowling Green Junior Women’s Club and Chalybeate United Baptist Church, where she was saved as a young girl.

For over 10 years, she dedicated her skills to banking at American Bank and Trust, where she also built lasting relationships. Chelsea truly cherished life, finding joy in traveling and creating precious memories with her family and friends. Her passion for college football and basketball, especially for the WKU Hilltoppers, brought her excitement and camaraderie. Above all, she was a loving dog mom to her cherished girl, Mavis, who brought her immense joy and companionship. Chelsea’s spirit, servant’s heart and love for those around her will always be remembered.

Besides her husband and parents, Kelley, Dion and Lois Ann, she leaves to honor her memory – her sister, Courtney Kepple (Alan) of Chalybeate; her grandparents, Linda Shephard and Jimmy Miller (Deb); brother-in-law, Patrick Coleman (Michelle) of Chalybeate; nieces, Ava and Sloane Kepple and Penny Jeanne Coleman; aunt and uncles, Darin Houchins, Crissy Clark, Patrick Clark, Harold Miller and John Miller (Dani), along with a host of friends and extended family members that will deeply miss her. She was also preceded in death by her grandparents, Bobby Houchins and Donna Thompson Clark.

The visitation will be from 3 – 8 PM, Saturday, May 10 and 10 AM – 2 PM, Sunday, May 11 at Chalybeate United Baptist Church, 690 Chalybeate School Road, Smiths Grove, KY 42171. The funeral service will be at 2 PM, Sunday, May 11 at the church with burial to follow in Kinser Cemetery.

Memorial contributions can be made to: Hospice of Southern Kentucky, 5872 Scottsville Road, Bowling Green, KY 42104.

Arrangements have been entrusted with Patton Funeral Home. Online condolences can be made at www.pattonfuneralhome.com.