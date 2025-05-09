Published 12:13 pm Friday, May 9, 2025

BOWLING GREEN – Marianne Elisabeth Peter Bluhm, 92, passed away on Saturday, May 3, 2025 at St. Patrick’s Residence in Naperville, Illinois. The longtime Bowling Green resident was born an ocean away, in Wormditt, in pre-war Germany’s East Prussian state, to parents Franz and Elisabeth Peter.

In addition to her parents, Mrs. Bluhm was preceded in death by her two sisters, Magda and Josepha Peter; one grandchild, Stormy Fowler, and by her beloved husband of 38 years, Georg Bluhm.

In her younger years, Mrs. Bluhm was a teacher, but after the family moved to the United States for her husband’s career as a university professor, she focused on raising her five children and tending to a riotous garden in Shawnee Estates. As her children grew older, she provided childcare in her home for several WKU families, before taking a job at the Service One Credit Union. In 2018, she left Bowling Green to move to Wheaton, Illinois to be closer to family.

Mrs. Bluhm was a lifelong member of Holy Spirit Catholic Church, where she was active in Bible Study; in later years, she belonged to St. Michael’s parish in Wheaton. She loved flowers and green spaces, and made friends where ever she went.

She is survived by her five children – Maria-Josepha Skean (Tom), of Wheaton, IL; Thomas Bluhm (Tedra), of Ventura, CA; Edith Bluhm, of Nashville, TN; Anni Robertson (James), of Brooklyn, NY; and Michael Bluhm, of Oscoda, MI – and four grandchildren, Linus Bluhm, Samuel Skean, Emma Bluhm and Adair Robertson, as well as by Ava Fowler and Annie Huelefeld.

A Mass of Christian Burial will be held in Bowling Green at Holy Spirit Catholic Church on Friday, May 16 at 1:30 p.m. with burial to follow at St. Joseph’s Catholic Cemetery. Visitation will begin at 12:00 p.m.

Memorial contributions may be made to St. Patrick’s Residence in Naperville, IL, which provided Mrs. Bluhm with excellent and loving care – as well as a beautiful garden to enjoy – in the final years of her life.