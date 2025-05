Published 12:25 pm Friday, May 9, 2025

BOWLING GREEN – Mike Beaty, 58, died Friday, April 11, 2025. He was owner of McGruder Tile Company and worked for the USPS. He served in the U.S. Navy.

Survived by two nephews, Ben McCormack (Amanda) & Chance McCormack (Cassie); Graveside services will be held at St. Joseph Catholic Cemetery on Sat. April, 17 at 1 p.m. Full obit may be seen at jvpfh.com.