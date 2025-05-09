Police: BG man arrested with large marijuana shipment Published 6:00 am Friday, May 9, 2025

A Bowling Green man was arrested Wednesday after police reportedly tied him to a 32-pound package of marijuana.

According to the Bowling Green-Warren County Drug Task Force, agency detectives developed information that Devonte T. Barber, 26, was receiving the parcel containing multiple bundles of marijuana from California.

Following an investigation and surveillance, task force detectives and Kentucky State Police executed a search warrant at Barber’s Lynhurst Drive residence.

In addition to the 32-pound package, law enforcement seized another 2.5 pounds of marijuana, a handgun and $590 in cash.

Barber was arrested on charges of trafficking in marijuana (greater than five pounds, firearm enhanced), trafficking in marijuana (more than eight ounces but less than five pounds, firearm enhanced) and possession of drug paraphernalia.