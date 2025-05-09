Bowling Green student’s journey comes full circle at UK Published 6:00 am Friday, May 9, 2025

LEXINGTON — Anna Cox never planned to pursue a career in medicine.

After graduating from the University of Kentucky in 2017 with a degree in mathematical economics, she began working as a logistics broker. Less than two years later, Cox said her life changed when she was rushed to the UK Albert B. Chandler Emergency Department with severe abdominal pain.

At 23, Cox said she had never been seriously ill and had no primary care doctor.

Her arrival at the emergency department set off a whirlwind of care. Within hours, she had seen teams from infectious disease, internal medicine, gastroenterology and surgery.

After three days in the hospital, Cox said she was discharged with numerous follow-up appointments scheduled in one week. The pace was overwhelming, but her mother reminded her that receiving care so quickly was a blessing.

“My primary care doctor was right there and guided me through the whole thing,” she said. “It was just really cool that I had her to lean on when I was scared, and I didn’t know what was coming.”

Just 13 days after leaving the hospital, Cox learned she had stage 4 diffuse large B-cell non-Hodgkin’s lymphoma, an aggressive form of blood cancer.

Cox was referred to the UK Markey Cancer Center, where her treatment team quickly moved forward. She underwent six rounds of chemotherapy over six months.

She said her experience at Markey left a lasting impact, noting the kindness of the nurse who welcomed her to the infusion center, the doctors who answered late-night calls and the patient care technician who made her feel comfortable by sharing stories about UK football games.

“As I navigated one of the scariest seasons of my life, the genuine care I felt from my Markey Cancer team during that time is inexpressible,” Cox said.

The care she received at UK HealthCare affected her far beyond simply treating her cancer. She said it inspired her to think about a new possibility: becoming a physician herself.

“The extraordinary care I received from my team at UK HealthCare opened my eyes to a possibility I had never considered before,” she said. “Because of their inspiration, I decided to quit my job and return to school to pursue a career in medicine.”

Cox completed additional science coursework and joined the lab of UK cancer researcher Jessi Blackburn, Ph.D., where she studied pediatric leukemia.

Three years after her diagnosis, Cox began working on her medical degree at the UK College of Medicine’s Bowling Green campus.

“The College of Medicine puts emphasis on patient-centered care,” she said, which she feels “is from the top trickling down through the entire College of Medicine.”

During medical school, Cox felt drawn to oncology patients or those undergoing workups for potential malignancies. She said patients in the emergency department with concerning scans stood out to her because of her own experiences.

“I always find myself drawn to the oncology patients or someone who comes in who might not know that they have cancer yet, and they’re in the workup,” she said. “I resonate with the emotions those patients are having, and I feel drawn to that population. I want to help and give them my extra time and attention because I know what it feels like to be on the other side as the patient.”

Cox had a full-circle moment during her clinical rotations when she treated a young adult with a presentation like her past diagnosis.

“It reminded me of how far I’ve come, and it made me feel so grateful for my journey because without my cancer, I wouldn’t be where I am,” she said. “Being able to help someone who is going through something so similar to what I went through felt like a full-circle moment.”

Now, nearly seven years after her diagnosis, Cox is preparing to begin the next chapter of her career.

At this year’s Match Day, Cox learned that she and her family would be moving back to Lexington, where her battle with cancer began.

She matched into the Internal Medicine/Pediatrics residency program at UK HealthCare (a program known as Med-Peds), a combined specialty where she will train in both over four years.

“I am excited to continue providing care for a community and a population that I care so much about,” she said.

Cox has been in remission since December 2018. Reflecting on her journey, she said she encourages patients who are struggling to remember that difficult seasons will pass, and good times will come again.

“Try to find the good. The situation that you’re in right now might be challenging, but it won’t last forever,” she said. “Find what drives you and run full steam ahead.

“Find those passions and act on them. And it doesn’t have to be medicine – find what makes you happy.”

From UK undergrad to patient to researcher to future physician, Cox said she is grateful for the care and support that set her on this path. She and her husband – along their daughter, Charlee, who was born in December – are excited to return to Lexington, where they lived before medical school. She looks forward to being closer to family and providing care to a community she cares deeply about. Thinking ahead, Cox said she hopes to stay in Kentucky and possibly return to south central Kentucky to serve rural populations.

“Our long-term goals are to be in Kentucky, to treat in Kentucky,” she said.