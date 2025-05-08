SLIDE SHOW: WKU beats Sam Houston to stay alive in C-USA tournament
Published 9:44 pm Thursday, May 8, 2025
Western Kentucky right fielder Kennedy Stinson (22) celebrates hitting a home run in the Hilltoppers’ 3-2 win over the Sam Houston Bearkats in the Conference USA tournament at WKU on Thursday, May 8, 2025. WKU advances to play Louisiana Tech Friday at 2:30 p.m.
Western Kentucky pitcher Rylan Smith (17) pitches to Sam Houston catcher Bella Perez (23) in the Hilltoppers’ 3-2 win over the Bearkats in the Conference USA tournament at WKU on Thursday, May 8, 2025. WKU advances to play Louisiana Tech Friday at 2:30 p.m.
Western Kentucky first baseman Annie White (16) catches the ball to get Sam Houston second baseman Haleigh Carter (16) out on first in the Hilltoppers’ 3-2 win over the Bearkats in the Conference USA tournament at WKU on Thursday, May 8, 2025. WKU advances to play Louisiana Tech Friday at 2:30 p.m.
Western Kentucky right fielder Kennedy Stinson (22) hits a home run in the Hilltoppers’ 3-2 win over the Sam Houston Bearkats in the Conference USA tournament at WKU on Thursday, May 8, 2025. WKU advances to play Louisiana Tech Friday at 2:30 p.m.
Western Kentucky right fielder Kennedy Stinson (22) slides safely into second as Sam Houston second baseman Haleigh Carter (16) reaches for the ball in the Hilltoppers’ 3-2 win over the Bearkats in the Conference USA tournament at WKU on Thursday, May 8, 2025. WKU advances to play Louisiana Tech Friday at 2:30 p.m.
Western Kentucky third baseman Katie Murphy (3) bats in the Hilltoppers’ 3-2 win over the Sam Houston Bearkats in the Conference USA tournament at WKU on Thursday, May 8, 2025. WKU advances to play Louisiana Tech Friday at 2:30 p.m.
Western Kentucky centerfielder Kendle White (21) bats in the Hilltoppers’ 3-2 win over the Sam Houston Bearkats in the Conference USA tournament at WKU on Thursday, May 8, 2025. WKU advances to play Louisiana Tech Friday at 2:30 p.m.
Western Kentucky first baseman Annie White (16) hits a double in the Hilltoppers’ 3-2 win over the Sam Houston Bearkats in the Conference USA tournament at WKU on Thursday, May 8, 2025. WKU advances to play Louisiana Tech Friday at 2:30 p.m.
Western Kentucky first baseman Annie White (16) celebrates hitting a double in the Hilltoppers’ 3-2 win over the Sam Houston Bearkats in the Conference USA tournament at WKU on Thursday, May 8, 2025. WKU advances to play Louisiana Tech Friday at 2:30 p.m.
Western Kentucky pitcher Rylan Smith (17) pitches to Sam Houston designated hitter Karrlauhn Deas (10) in the Hilltoppers’ 3-2 win over the Bearkats in the Conference USA tournament at WKU on Thursday, May 8, 2025. WKU advances to play Louisiana Tech Friday at 2:30 p.m.
Western Kentucky third baseman Katie Murphy (3) catches a foul ball hit by Sam Houston first baseman Elia Hebel (34) in the Hilltoppers’ 3-2 win over the Bearkats in the Conference USA tournament at WKU on Thursday, May 8, 2025. WKU advances to play Louisiana Tech Friday at 2:30 p.m.
Western Kentucky third baseman Katie Murphy (3) catches a foul ball hit by Sam Houston first baseman Elia Hebel (34) in the Hilltoppers’ 3-2 win over the Bearkats in the Conference USA tournament at WKU on Thursday, May 8, 2025. WKU advances to play Louisiana Tech Friday at 2:30 p.m.
Western Kentucky first baseman Annie White (16) catches the ball to get Sam Houston right fielder Brodie Quinlan (33) out on first in the Hilltoppers’ 3-2 win over the Bearkats in the Conference USA tournament at WKU on Thursday, May 8, 2025. WKU advances to play Louisiana Tech Friday at 2:30 p.m.
Western Kentucky short stop Morgan Sharpe (6) bats in the Hilltoppers’ 3-2 win over the Sam Houston Bearkats in the Conference USA tournament at WKU on Thursday, May 8, 2025. WKU advances to play Louisiana Tech Friday at 2:30 p.m.
Western Kentucky short stop Morgan Sharpe (6) runs to first in the Hilltoppers’ 3-2 win over the Sam Houston Bearkats in the Conference USA tournament at WKU on Thursday, May 8, 2025. WKU advances to play Louisiana Tech Friday at 2:30 p.m.
Western Kentucky second baseman Charlotte Herron (20) bats in the Hilltoppers’ 3-2 win over the Sam Houston Bearkats in the Conference USA tournament at WKU on Thursday, May 8, 2025. WKU advances to play Louisiana Tech Friday at 2:30 p.m.
Sam Houston first baseman Elia Hebel (34) catches the ball to get Western Kentucky second baseman Charlotte Herron (20) out on first in the Hilltoppers’ 3-2 win over the Bearkats in the Conference USA tournament at WKU on Thursday, May 8, 2025. WKU advances to play Louisiana Tech Friday at 2:30 p.m.
Western Kentucky designated hitter Maci Masters (30) bats in the Hilltoppers’ 3-2 win over the Sam Houston Bearkats in the Conference USA tournament at WKU on Thursday, May 8, 2025. WKU advances to play Louisiana Tech Friday at 2:30 p.m.
Western Kentucky designated hitter Maci Masters (30) sprints to first in the Hilltoppers’ 3-2 win over the Sam Houston Bearkats in the Conference USA tournament at WKU on Thursday, May 8, 2025. WKU advances to play Louisiana Tech Friday at 2:30 p.m.
Western Kentucky right fielder Kennedy Stinson (22) runs home on a double hit by designated hitter Maci Masters (30) in the Hilltoppers’ 3-2 win over the Sam Houston Bearkats in the Conference USA tournament at WKU on Thursday, May 8, 2025. WKU advances to play Louisiana Tech Friday at 2:30 p.m.
The Hilltoppers won 3-2 over the Sam Houston Bearkats in the Conference USA tournament at WKU on Thursday, May 8, 2025. WKU advances to play Louisiana Tech Friday at 2:30 p.m.
