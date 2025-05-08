SLIDE SHOW: WKU beats Sam Houston to stay alive in C-USA tournament Published 9:44 pm Thursday, May 8, 2025

1 of 20

The Hilltoppers won 3-2 over the Sam Houston Bearkats in the Conference USA tournament at WKU on Thursday, May 8, 2025. WKU advances to play Louisiana Tech Friday at 2:30 p.m.

