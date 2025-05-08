SLIDE SHOW: WKU falls to Jax State in C-USA Tournament
Published 1:49 pm Thursday, May 8, 2025
Western Kentucky catcher Randi Drinnon (7) comforts pitcher Erica Houge (11) between pitches to Jacksonville State third baseman Jaci Underwood (4) in the Hilltoppers’ 2-1 loss to the Gamecocks in Conference USA tournament at WKU on Thursday, May 8, 2025. WKU will play Sam Houston in an elimination game this afternoon.
Western Kentucky pitcher Erica Houge (11) pitches to Jacksonville State right fielder Haleigh Cushingberry (23) in the Hilltoppers’ 2-1 loss to the Gamecocks in Conference USA tournament at WKU on Thursday, May 8, 2025. WKU will play Sam Houston in an elimination game this afternoon.
Western Kentucky short stop Morgan Sharpe (6) throws the ball to second baseman Charlotte Herron (20) to get Jacksonville State catcher Makalyn Kyser (11) out on second in the Hilltoppers’ 2-1 loss to the Gamecocks in Conference USA tournament at WKU on Thursday, May 8, 2025. WKU will play Sam Houston in an elimination game this afternoon.
Western Kentucky first baseman Annie White (16) catches the ball to get Jacksonville State designated hitter Amber Reed (34) out on first in the Hilltoppers’ 2-1 loss to the Gamecocks in Conference USA tournament at WKU on Thursday, May 8, 2025. WKU will play Sam Houston in an elimination game this afternoon.
Western Kentucky left fielder Kennedy Stinson (22) bats in the Hilltoppers’ 2-1 loss to the Jacksonville State Gamecocks in Conference USA tournament at WKU on Thursday, May 8, 2025. WKU will play Sam Houston in an elimination game this afternoon.
Western Kentucky right fielder Macy Gregor (5) bats in the Hilltoppers’ 2-1 loss to the Jacksonville State Gamecocks in Conference USA tournament at WKU on Thursday, May 8, 2025. WKU will play Sam Houston in an elimination game this afternoon.
Western Kentucky first baseman Annie White (16) bats in the Hilltoppers’ 2-1 loss to the Jacksonville State Gamecocks in Conference USA tournament at WKU on Thursday, May 8, 2025. WKU will play Sam Houston in an elimination game this afternoon.
Western Kentucky first baseman Annie White (16) celebrates hitting a double in the Hilltoppers’ 2-1 loss to the Jacksonville State Gamecocks in Conference USA tournament at WKU on Thursday, May 8, 2025. WKU will play Sam Houston in an elimination game this afternoon.
Western Kentucky second baseman Charlotte Herron (20) bats in the Hilltoppers’ 2-1 loss to the Jacksonville State Gamecocks in Conference USA tournament at WKU on Thursday, May 8, 2025. WKU will play Sam Houston in an elimination game this afternoon.
Western Kentucky third baseman Katie Murphy (3) slides safely into second as Jacksonville State short stop Aria Davis (12) reaches for the ball in the Hilltoppers’ 2-1 loss to the Gamecocks in Conference USA tournament at WKU on Thursday, May 8, 2025. WKU will play Sam Houston in an elimination game this afternoon.
Western Kentucky centerfielder Kendle White (21) hits a single in the Hilltoppers’ 2-1 loss to the Jacksonville State Gamecocks in Conference USA tournament at WKU on Thursday, May 8, 2025. WKU will play Sam Houston in an elimination game this afternoon.
Western Kentucky centerfielder Kendle White (21) celebrates hitting a single in the Hilltoppers’ 2-1 loss to the Jacksonville State Gamecocks in Conference USA tournament at WKU on Thursday, May 8, 2025. WKU will play Sam Houston in an elimination game this afternoon.
Western Kentucky third baseman Katie Murphy (3) claps as she crosses home plate safely on a stolen run home while first baseman Annie White (16) bats in the Hilltoppers’ 2-1 loss to the Jacksonville State Gamecocks in Conference USA tournament at WKU on Thursday, May 8, 2025. WKU will play Sam Houston in an elimination game this afternoon.
Western Kentucky short stop Morgan Sharpe (6) bats in the Hilltoppers’ 2-1 loss to the Jacksonville State Gamecocks in Conference USA tournament at WKU on Thursday, May 8, 2025. WKU will play Sam Houston in an elimination game this afternoon.
Western Kentucky pitcher Erica Houge (11) pitches to Jacksonville State centerfielder Morgan Nowakowski (7) in the Hilltoppers’ 2-1 loss to the Gamecocks in Conference USA tournament at WKU on Thursday, May 8, 2025. WKU will play Sam Houston in an elimination game this afternoon.
Western Kentucky short stop Morgan Sharpe (6) catches a fly ball hit by Jacksonville State short stop Aria Davis (12) in the Hilltoppers’ 2-1 loss to the Gamecocks in Conference USA tournament at WKU on Thursday, May 8, 2025. WKU will play Sam Houston in an elimination game this afternoon.
Western Kentucky first baseman Annie White (16) reaches to catch the ball as Jacksonville State designated hitter Amber Reed (34) sprints to first in the Hilltoppers’ 2-1 loss to the Gamecocks in Conference USA tournament at WKU on Thursday, May 8, 2025. WKU will play Sam Houston in an elimination game this afternoon.
Western Kentucky pitcher Erica Houge (11) pitches to Jacksonville State centerfielder Morgan Nowakowski (7) in the Hilltoppers’ 2-1 loss to the Gamecocks in Conference USA tournament at WKU on Thursday, May 8, 2025. WKU will play Sam Houston in an elimination game this afternoon.
Western Kentucky Head Coach Amy Tudor talks with pitcher Erica Houge (11) and catcher Randi Drinnon (7) in the Hilltoppers’ 2-1 loss to the Jacksonville State Gamecocks in Conference USA tournament at WKU on Thursday, May 8, 2025. WKU will play Sam Houston in an elimination game this afternoon.
Western Kentucky pitcher Rylan Smith (17) pitches to Jacksonville State left fielder Emma Elrod (5) in the Hilltoppers’ 2-1 loss to the Gamecocks in Conference USA tournament at WKU on Thursday, May 8, 2025. WKU will play Sam Houston in an elimination game this afternoon.
Western Kentucky short stop Morgan Sharpe (6) catches a ground ball hit by Jacksonville State designated hitter Amber Reed (34) in the Hilltoppers’ 2-1 loss to the Gamecocks in Conference USA tournament at WKU on Thursday, May 8, 2025. WKU will play Sam Houston in an elimination game this afternoon.
Western Kentucky centerfielder Kendle White (21) catches a fly ball hit by Jacksonville State second baseman Ashley Phillips (1) in the Hilltoppers’ 2-1 loss to the Gamecocks in Conference USA tournament at WKU on Thursday, May 8, 2025. WKU will play Sam Houston in an elimination game this afternoon.
The Jacksonville State Gamecocks win 2-1 against the Western Kentucky Hilltoppers in Conference USA tournament at WKU on Thursday, May 8, 2025. WKU will play Sam Houston in an elimination game this afternoon.
The Western Kentucky Hilltoppers lost 2-1 to the Jacksonville State Gamecocks in Conference USA tournament at WKU on Thursday, May 8, 2025. WKU will play Sam Houston in an elimination game this afternoon.
