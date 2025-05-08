SLIDE SHOW: WKU falls to Jax State in C-USA Tournament Published 1:49 pm Thursday, May 8, 2025

1 of 23

The Western Kentucky Hilltoppers lost 2-1 to the Jacksonville State Gamecocks in Conference USA tournament at WKU on Thursday, May 8, 2025. WKU will play Sam Houston in an elimination game this afternoon.

Email newsletter signup