SLIDE SHOW: WKU falls to Jax State in C-USA Tournament

Published 1:49 pm Thursday, May 8, 2025

By Grace McDowell

The Western Kentucky Hilltoppers lost 2-1 to the Jacksonville State Gamecocks in Conference USA tournament at WKU on Thursday, May 8, 2025. WKU will play Sam Houston in an elimination game this afternoon.

