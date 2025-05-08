McCay, Boyd lead Lady Purples to regional semifinal win Published 11:17 am Thursday, May 8, 2025

Bowling Green senior Eva McCay and sophomore scored three goals apiece to lead the host Lady Purples to a 17-1 win against Owensboro in the Region 1 Girls’ Lacrosse Tournament semifinals Wednesday.

McCay also added an assist. Macy Lindsey tallied two goals and two assists, Piper Morton had two goals and an assist, Reece Bedo added a goal and an assist, Ella Wiesbrook scored a goal and Audrey Lawrence chipped in with two assists.

Lady Purples goalkeeper Abby Lindsey finished with seven saves.

Bowling Green (10-0) will host South Warren in the region championship Monday. The Spartans beat Greenwood 10-4 in Wednesday’s other regional semifinal.

Baseball

Barren County 3, Glasgow 2

Axel Dysholm and Aiden Keeney each drove in a run to help host Barren County claim a 3-2 win against District 15 rival Glasgow on Wednesday.

The Trojans were held to just two hits – singles by Sutton Hyde and Gavin Coffey – but drew six walks in the win.

Cameron Crawford started and earned the win for the Trojans, allowing two runs over 3 2/3 innings. He struck out three batters. Sutton Hyde pitched two scoreless innings to earn the save, striking out three.

Barren County (18-7 overall, 6-0 District 15) was scheduled to host Russell County on Thursday.

Glasgow (7-17, 1-5) was set to visit Logan County on Thursday.

Softball

Barren County 8, Cumberland County 0

Barren County starting pitcher Shea Bogue fired a complete-game shutout to lead the homestanding Trojanettes to an 8-0 win against Cumberland County on Wednesday.

Bogue allowed no runs off five hits and one walk while striking out 10 to earn the win.

Gracie Myatt was 4-for-4 with an RB, Lily Elmore went 2-for-2, Kaitlyn Elmore was 2-for-4 with a double and an RBI, Norah Shirley tallied four RBIs, and Briley Aidala also notched an RBI in the win.

Barren County (16-4) was slated to play at LaRue County on Thursday.