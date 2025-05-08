Alexander shines on big day Published 7:00 am Thursday, May 8, 2025

William Alexander made the most of his Senior Day with Warren East’s baseball program.

Alexander, one of 10 Raiders recognized before Monday’s home matchup against District 15 rival Allen County-Scottsville, delivered the game-winning hit with a walk-off RBI double that capped a three-run rally in the bottom of the seventh inning in East’s 4-3 victory.

“It’s pretty big, just because it’s on Senior Night,” Alexander said. “Any other time it’s probably pretty normal, but it was Senior Night so it ranks up high.”

Alexander stayed hot in the rematch Tuesday at ACS, hitting a solo home run in the Raiders’ 9-0 win.

The Raiders host Apollo on Thursday.