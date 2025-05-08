Horvath homers, Nichols delivers strong start in Hot Rods’ win Published 10:12 pm Thursday, May 8, 2025

Mac Horvath belted a two-run homer and TJ Nichols spun six solid innings, boosting the Bowling Green Hot Rods to a 3-2 win over the Winston-Salem Dash in South Atlantic League action Thursday at Truist Stadium in Winston-Salem, North Carolina.

After rain in the area forced a delayed start, the Hot Rods (16-14) scored their first runs in the top of the first inning against Dash starter Seth Keener. With two outs, Emilien Pitre reached on a fielder’s choice, and Horvath blasted a two-run homer to left to give the Hot Rods a 2-0 lead.

Winston-Salem (11-19) responded in the bottom of the third against Nichols. Samuel Zaval led off with a double and advanced to third on a passed ball. Two outs later, Sam Antonacci knocked in Zavala with a double, making it a 2-1 game.

One run came around to score for the Hot Rods in the top of the fourth with Keener still on the mound. With two outs, Ryan Spikes walked, stole second base and advanced to third on a wild pitch. Daniel Vellojin doubled to right, scoring Spikes to give the Hot Rods a 3-1 lead.

The Dash plated their second run in the bottom of the sixth with Nichols still on the mound. Braden Montgomery collected a one-out double and came in to score on an Arxy Hernandez double, making it 3-2.

The score would stay the rest of the way, with Adam Boucher and Chris Villaman combining for three innings of scoreless relief work, locking down a 3-2 Hot Rod victory.

Nichols (2-1) picked up his second win of the season, dealing six innings while allowing two runs on six hits, walking none and striking out three. Keener (0-4) was given the loss, going four innings, surrendering three runs on two hits with three walks and five strikeouts. Villaman earned his first save of the season, pitching two scoreless innings with one strikeout.

The Hot Rods and Dash play the fourth game of a six-game series on Friday with a 5:30 p.m. CT first pitch at Truist Stadium. Bowling Green will send out right-hander Marcus Johnson (2-2, 5.23) against Winston-Salem righty Tanner McDougal (0-2, 3.42).