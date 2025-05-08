Elmore sets the tone Published 7:01 am Thursday, May 8, 2025

Katie Elmore led the way for the Barren County softball team in a 5-2 win at Warren East on May 1.

The senior finished a home run shy of the cycle, including an RBI triple, with two runs scored from the leadoff spot. Elmore said she loves to set the tone for her teammates.

“It’s great,” Elmore said. “I always strive to be a leader on this team. I feel like tonight I really achieved that goal of mine. I am always trying to mentor the girls, show them what they can do and what they are capable of. Leading that team to victory … I was very excited to be able to do that.”

Barren County plays at LaRue County at 6 p.m. CDT on Thursday.