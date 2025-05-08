SLIDE SHOW: WKU celebrates graduates at 197th commencement ceremony
Published 9:26 pm Thursday, May 8, 2025
Western Kentucky University graduates wave their red towels as their degrees are conferred during WKU’s 197th Commencement ceremony at Houchens-Smith Stadium on Thursday evening, May 8, 2025.
GRACE MCDOWELL / DAILY NEWS
Western Kentucky University graduates toss their hats during WKU’s 197th Commencement ceremony at Houchens-Smith Stadium on Thursday evening, May 8, 2025.
GRACE MCDOWELL / DAILY NEWS
Big Red leads Western Kentucky University graduates down the Avenue of Champions during the annual Topper Walk to WKU’s 197th Commencement ceremony at Houchens-Smith Stadium on Thursday evening, May 8, 2025.
GRACE MCDOWELL / DAILY NEWS
GRACE MCDOWELL / DAILY NEWS
GRACE MCDOWELL / DAILY NEWS
GRACE MCDOWELL / DAILY NEWS
Western Kentucky University graduates file into Houchens-Smith Stadium for WKU’s 197th Commencement ceremony on Thursday evening, May 8, 2025.
GRACE MCDOWELL / DAILY NEWS
GRACE MCDOWELL / DAILY NEWS
GRACE MCDOWELL / DAILY NEWS
GRACE MCDOWELL / DAILY NEWS
GRACE MCDOWELL / DAILY NEWS
GRACE MCDOWELL / DAILY NEWS
Western Kentucky University graduates cheer for the support they’ve received from family and friends during WKU’s 197th Commencement ceremony at Houchens-Smith Stadium on Thursday evening, May 8, 2025.
GRACE MCDOWELL / DAILY NEWS
Western Kentucky University President Timothy Caboni speaks during WKU’s 197th Commencement ceremony at Houchens-Smith Stadium on Thursday evening, May 8, 2025.
GRACE MCDOWELL / DAILY NEWS
GRACE MCDOWELL / DAILY NEWS
Western Kentucky University graduate Lorilee King-Beckman holds her psychiatric service dog Dick Van Dyke during WKU’s 197th Commencement ceremony at Houchens-Smith Stadium on Thursday evening, May 8, 2025.
GRACE MCDOWELL / DAILY NEWS
GRACE MCDOWELL / DAILY NEWS
GRACE MCDOWELL / DAILY NEWS
Western Kentucky University President Timothy Caboni speaks during WKU’s 197th Commencement ceremony at Houchens-Smith Stadium on Thursday evening, May 8, 2025.
GRACE MCDOWELL / DAILY NEWS
Western Kentucky University military graduates take their U.S. Army Oath of Commission during WKU’s 197th Commencement ceremony at Houchens-Smith Stadium on Thursday evening, May 8, 2025.
GRACE MCDOWELL / DAILY NEWS
Western Kentucky University graduates move their tassels over during WKU’s 197th Commencement ceremony at Houchens-Smith Stadium on Thursday evening, May 8, 2025.
GRACE MCDOWELL / DAILY NEWS
Western Kentucky University graduates wave their red towels as their degrees are conferred during WKU’s 197th Commencement ceremony at Houchens-Smith Stadium on Thursday evening, May 8, 2025.
GRACE MCDOWELL / DAILY NEWS
Hundreds of Western Kentucky University graduates marched down the Avenue of Champions for the annual Topper Walk on their way to WKU’s 197th Commencement ceremony at Houchens-Smith Stadium on Thursday evening, May 8, 2025.
