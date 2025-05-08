SLIDE SHOW: WKU celebrates graduates at 197th commencement ceremony

Published 9:26 pm Thursday, May 8, 2025

By Grace McDowell

Hundreds of Western Kentucky University graduates marched down the Avenue of Champions for the annual Topper Walk on their way to WKU’s 197th Commencement ceremony at Houchens-Smith Stadium on Thursday evening, May 8, 2025.

