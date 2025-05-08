Competency hearing ahead for BG murder suspect Published 9:06 am Thursday, May 8, 2025

A Bowling Green man accused of fatally stabbing his partner will have a competency hearing next month.

Larry Tarrance Sutton, 66, is charged with murder in connection with the death of Stephanie Jackson, whose body was found Nov. 28, 2022, in their home on Bellevue Avenue.

Warren Circuit Court last year ordered Sutton to undergo a psychiatric evaluation.

A hearing to determine Sutton’s competency to assist in his own defense at trial has been scheduled for June 6, and during a brief status conference on Tuesday, attorneys for both sides confirmed that the competency hearing remained on schedule.

Court records indicate that Sutton’s evaluation was completed before the end of last year at Kentucky Correctional Psychiatric Center.

At a competency hearing, a judge rules, based typically on testimony from an expert who evaluates a defendant, whether that defendant is able to understand and appreciate the nature of the criminal proceedings against him and is able to participate in his own defense should the case go to trial.

According to prior court testimony, the Bowling Green Police Department became involved in the investigation when Sutton came to BGPD headquarters on the morning of Nov. 28, 2022, covered in blood and reported that he had been in an altercation with Jackson at their residence.

Sutton was treated at The Medical Center for a cut on his hand, and he provided more details to police while at the hospital, accusing Jackson of cheating on him.

Sutton claimed that Jackson took out a knife from under a pillow and attempted to stab Sutton while he was lying in bed, according to testimony in Warren District Court in 2022 from BGPD Detective Justin Cossel.

When police went to the residence shared by Sutton and Jackson, Jackson’s body was found in the bedroom with 16 stab wounds, Cossel testified.

After Jackson’s body was found, Sutton was detained and requested an attorney.

Police interviewed Sutton’s brother, who also lived at the residence.

“He said (Sutton and Jackson) had been arguing,” Cossel testified during a preliminary hearing in 2022 in Warren District Court. “He said that Mr. Sutton likes to get physical with women and likes to assault women and he was basically crazy.”