Meth, cocaine seized from BG home, three arrested in bust Published 9:55 am Thursday, May 8, 2025

Multiple pounds of illegal drugs and thousands of dollars in cash were seized Wednesday from a Bowling Green residence and three people were arrested following an investigation by multiple law enforcement agencies.

According to the Bowling Green-Warren County Drug Task Force, agents from the task force and investigators with the U.S. Bureau of Alcohol, Tobacco, Firearms and Explosives obtained a search warrant for an apartment on Village Creek Drive that was executed Wednesday morning.

Law enforcement seized four pounds of suspected methamphetamine, 3.2 pounds of suspected cocaine, 1.9 pounds of suspected crack cocaine, two handguns and $58,525 in cash, the task force said.

Patrick Beauchamp, 43, Jason L. Hines, 48, and Erik J. Ramsey, 44, all of Bowling Green, were each charged with engaging in organized crime, first-degree trafficking in a controlled substance (cocaine) and possession of a handgun by a convicted felon.

Hines and Ramsey were also charged with first-degree trafficking in a controlled substance (meth).

All three men were booked into Warren County Regional Jail under $10,000 cash bonds and were due Thursday for arraignment in Warren District Court.

Additional charges are likely in the near future, the task force said.