Game times changed for CUSA Softball Tournament

Due to potential inclement weather in Bowling Green, Thursday’s games of the Conference USA Softball Tournament have been adjusted.

Western Kentucky is hosting the tournament at the WKU Softball Complex. The second-seeded Hilltoppers will now face No. 3 Jacksonville State at 10 a.m.

Top seed Liberty will square off against No. 4 seed Louisiana Tech at 12:30 p.m., with No. 6 seed Sam Houston facing the WKU/Jacksonville State loser at 3 p.m.