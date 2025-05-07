Hudson homers twice in Spartans’ 20-0 win Published 10:52 am Wednesday, May 7, 2025

South Warren junior McLaine Hudson went 3-for-3 with a pair of home runs and drove in five runs in the Spartans’ 20-0 win in two innings against visiting District 14 rival Warren Central on Tuesday.

Kinleigh Russell was 3-for-3 with a triple, Hadley Borders with 2-for-3 with an RBI, Kaylee Wilson tallied a triple and two RBIs, and Keegan Pruitt and Layla Ogden added one RBI each.

Ogden got the start in the circle and earned the win, striking out all six batters she faced in two innings.

No. 1-ranked South Warren (23-3 overall, 6-1 District 14) faces Livingston Central in the Best of the West tournament Friday at Buchanan Park.

Warren Central (3-14, 0-6) hosts Hart County on Thursday.

Warren East 14, Glasgow 5

Jordan Brooks went 4-for-5 with two RBIs to lead host Warren East to a 14-5 win against District 15 rival Glasgow on Tuesday.

Kenzie Upton was 3-for-3 with a pair of doubles and an RBI, Lydia Jones went 3-for-5 with two doubles and three RBIs, Madison Lawson was 2-for-4 with a double and an RBI, Addison Lee was 2-for-4, and Tristen Lindsey, Autumn Brooks and Kynleigh Barrick each notched an RBI.

Autumn Brooks pitched 6 1/3 innings to earn the win, allowing three runs off four hits and no walks while striking out six.

Warren East (19-6, 3-3) visits district foe Allen County-Scottsville on Thursday.

Glasgow (3-16, 0-5) hosts Cumberland County on Thursday.

Logan County 4, Franklin-Simpson 3

Kallie Taylor went 2-for-5 with two RBIs to boost homestanding Logan County to a 4-3 win against District 13 rival Franklin-Simpson on Tuesday.

Haley Henson went 2-for-3, Brenley Adler was 2-for-4, Reese Wetton added an RBI and Madelyn Burgess notched a double in the Lady Cougars’ win.

Addison Cartas fired a complete game to earn the victory, allowing three runs (one earned) off two hits and five walks while striking out eight.

Logan County (7-12, 3-2) was slated to host district foe Russellville on Wednesday.

Franklin-Simpson (11-17, 4-2) visits Greenwood on Thursday.

Baseball

Warren East 9, ACS 0

Brenden Bratcher fired a complete-game shutout to carry visiting Warren East to a 9-0 win against District 15 foe Allen County-Scottsville on Tuesday.

Bratcher pitched seven innings for the win, allowing five hits and one walk while striking out seven.

Kavien Hinton was 3-for-3 with a double and an RBI, Brody Keown went 2-for-2, Briggs Young was 2-for-4 with a double and three RBIs, Maddox Lewis tallied a double and two RBIs, William Alexander hit a solo home run, and Carter Bessette and Dane Parsley each chipped in with an RBI for the Raiders.

Warren East (8-14, 4-2) hosts Apollo on Thursday.

ACS (6-18-1, 1-5) is at Franklin-Simpson on Thursday.

Logan County 3, Franklin-Simpson 2

Logan County freshman TySean Thomeczek hit a walk-off, three-run home run to lift the host Cougars to a 3-2 win against District 13 rival Franklin-Simpson on Tuesday.

Thomeczek was 2-for-3 with the home run and three RBIs in the win.

Tate McLean tossed a complete game to earn the win, allowing two unearned runs off four hits and two walks while striking out three.

Logan County (18-9, 6-1) hosts Glasgow on Thursday.

Kolton Turner went 1-for-3 with an RBI to lead Franklin-Simpson (17-11, 5-2), which is home to take on Allen County-Scottsville on Thursday.