Walk-off homer caps Dash rally to beat Hot Rods Published 11:32 pm Wednesday, May 7, 2025

Jhon Diaz and Ryan Spikes each drove in two runs and Hayden Snelsire dealt 3 1/3 scoreless innings of relief, but the Bowling Green Hot Rods couldn’t hold off the Winston-Salem Dash in a 7-6 loss on Wednesday at Truist Stadium in Winston-Salem, North Carolina.

The Hot Rods (15-14) jumpstarted the scoring in the top of the first inning against Dash starting pitcher Jake Bockenstedt. With two outs, Mac Horvath doubled, and Noah Myers drove him in with a base hit. Spikes stepped up to the plate and mashed a two-run homer, giving Bowling Green a 3-0 lead.

Winston-Salem (11-18) plated a run in the bottom of the second against Bowling Green reliever Gerlin Rosario. With two outs, Jackson Appel doubled, and Wes Kath knocked him in with a single, making it a 3-1 game.

Email newsletter signup

Bowling Green added to their score in the top of the third with Bockenstedt still on the mound. Emilien Pitre led off with a double and Myers singled, putting runners at the corners. A throwing error from the catcher Appel allowed Pitre to score. One out later, Diaz plated Myers with a triple to right, making it a 5-1 Hot Rods lead.

The Dash tallied their second run in the bottom of the third on a double from Jeral Perez and an error from Rosario, bringing the score to 5-2.

Winston-Salem brought in another run in the bottom of the fourth with Rosario still on the mound. Arxy Hernandez led off with a triple, Appel walked, Samuel Zavala walked, and Sam Antonacci pushed in a run with another walk, making it a 6-3 game.

The score would stay until the bottom of the ninth inning with the Dash scoring against Hot Rods reliever Garrett Gainey. Jordan Sprinkle collected a one-out double and stole third base. Antonacci was hit by a pitch and Perez singled in Sprinkle, making it 6-4. Braden Montgomery stepped in and blasted a three-run, walk off homer, leading the Dash to a 7-6 win.

Madison Jeffrey (1-1) earned the win, tossing two perfect innings of relief while striking out one. Gainey (0-1) took the loss, allowing four runs on three hits while striking out two.

The Hot Rods and Dash play the third game of a six-game series with a 5:30 p.m. CT first pitch at Truist Stadium. Bowling Green will send out right-hander TJ Nichols (1-1, 2.18) against Winston-Salem righty Seth Keener (0-3, 13.00).