Published 6:00 am Wednesday, May 7, 2025

BOWLING GREEN – Joseph Paul Schneller, Sr. 94, of Bowling Green, passed on May 4. He is survived by his 12, children; Joseph, George, John, James, Jerome, Jeffrey, Karen, Linda, Susan, Mary, Cheryl, Diane.

The family has chosen a private mass at St. Joseph Catholic Church with burial at St. Joseph Cemetery. For full obituary visit www.jvpfh.com.