Published 4:12 pm Wednesday, May 7, 2025

BOWLING GREEN – Marvin K. Russell, 77 of Bowling Green, died Monday, May 5, 2025 at his residence.

The Warren County native was a son of the late Ben and Mary Gladys Warren Russell. He was preceded in death by a daughter, Lisa Russell and his seven brothers, L.W., Buford, Charles, Bennie, Jackie, Joe and Eddie Russell and one sister, Etta May Alford. He was employed in the trucking industry for over 30 years. He retired from the Teamsters Union and Bowling Green Transit. He attended Faith Methodist Church.

Leaving to cherish his memory is his wife of 55 years, Linda Stanley Russell; three children, Jamie Miller, Jimmy Constant and Chris Russell (Samantha); eight grandchildren, Jon Constant (Jessica), Meagan Keyser (Dustin), Bo Constant (Paige), Ben Keown (Deshia), Evan Markham, Chris Russell, Nicki Adams and Skylar Constant; 13 great grandchildren, Zephyr, Aiden, Nova and Able Constant, Elijah Keown, Deshaun McMillian, Z.McMillian, R. Keown, Z. Keown, Edwin Keown, Caisen and Magnolia Russell and Knox Adams; a brother-in-law, Ray Alford and a sister-in-law, Barbara Russell and several nieces and nephews.

The funeral service will be held at 1 p.m. Friday at Hardy & Son Funeral Home, Bowling Green Chapel with burial in Green River Union Cemetery. Visitation will be 2-8 p.m. Thursday and 9 a.m.-1 p.m. Friday at the funeral home.

The family would like to send their gratitude to Dr. Michael Byrne, Chaplain Tim Colovos, Abby, Taylor among other Hospice workers for the care they provided for Marvin.

The family request in lieu of flowers that donations be made to Hospice of Southern Kentucky, 5872 Scottsville Rd., Bowling Green, Ky 42104.