Published 4:13 pm Wednesday, May 7, 2025

BOWLING GREEN – A very respected and long time Kentucky Agricultural leader and beloved Western Kentucky University Administrator passed away on May 5. He has gone to be with his Lord, Jesus Christ, at the age of 81.

Dr. Luther B. Hughes, Jr. was born April 23, 1944 to Bertram and Edna Hughes in Cadiz, Kentucky. He is survived by his beloved wife of 56 years, Brenda; to whom he was devoted, his cherished daughter Heather Zegarski (Daniel) of Maineville, Ohio, three grandsons whom he dearly loved, William Jude Zegarski, Michael Bertram Zegarski, and Nathan Thomas Zegarski, a brother James Hughes (Jo) of Cadiz, two sisters, Margaret Ann Sumner of Cadiz, and Edna Lindholm (Alvin) of Bowling Green and several nieces and nephews.

He grew up as the son of a tobacco and dairy tenant farmer, moving from one farm to another. He was taught to work hard. He enjoyed learning about many things. In high school, he was recognized as a very respected classmate. He graduated in 1962 from Trigg County High School in Cadiz, KY.

With the assistance of two high school teachers, he was introduced to Kelly Thompson, President of Western Kentucky State College (which later became Western Kentucky University). Dr. Thompson offered him a full one year tuition scholarship.

As an answer to prayer, he received assistance from an aunt and was able to continue his studies and resolved to commit his life with thankfulness and to “give back”.

Receiving his B.S. degree in 1966, his revered and WKU Agriculture professor and mentor, Dr. Randolph Richards, guided his future. He urged him to accept a National Aeronautics and Space Administration fellowship to Purdue University where he obtained his Masters Degree and PhD in Soil Biochemistry and Microbiology in 1971.

Upon completion of his PhD, he was offered several positions and accepted an Assistant Professor teaching position in the Soil Science Department at California Polytechnic State University in San Luis Obispo, CA in 1971. He was later promoted to Associate Professor and awarded tenure.

In 1978, he accepted an Associate Professor position in the Agronomy Department in the College of Agriculture at the University of Missouri-Columbia where he later gained tenure. Among over 250 professors in the College of Agriculture, in 1982-83, he was awarded both the outstanding Teaching Faculty award and the Outstanding Student Advising award.

In 1983, Dr. Hughes was named Department Head of the Department of Agriculture at WKU. He loved recruiting and teaching students. He was a leader in Agriculture not only in Kentucky but throughout country. He was involved in all areas of agriculture and became recognized by two governors as one of the key leaders in Kentucky Agriculture.

Because of his expertise in agriculture and leaf composition, in 1987 he created a plan for composting leaves that saved the city of Bowling Green a significant amount of money. The program still exists today.

In 1989, Dr. Hughes was the recipient of WKU’s Public Service Award. Later that year, he was named “Kentucky Professor of the Year” by the Council for the Advancement and Support of Education.

After demonstrating strong leadership in student recruitment in Agriculture, in 1996, Dr. Thomas Meredith, President of WKU, asked Dr. Hughes to serve as Associate Vice President for Enrollment Management, where enrollment levels increased each year thereafter.

Dr. Hughes always felt a “calling” to help students. He taught a total 11,278 students at four universities in his 35 year teaching career. He viewed himself as a servant through leadership.

After retiring in 2007, Dr. Hughes was later asked to serve for two years in the Governor’s Office of Agricultural Policy in Frankfort to help manage tobacco settlement funds which benefited farmers in ways other than tobacco production.

He was one of a handful of Kentucky agricultural leaders invited to Perdue Poultry’s headquarters in Maryland that resulted in stimulating poultry production in Kentucky. He was a strong supporter of the KY FFA, serving as a judge in the state speech contest for over 35 years.

An active member of Eastwood Baptist Church, he served many years as a deacon and as moderator of business meetings.

His meager background helped create a life committed to generosity in supporting areas and people of need. He made seven trips to Jamaica to help families become more self sufficient in food production.

In memory of Dr. Hughes, in lieu of flowers, send contributions to Eastwood Baptist Church, Western Kentucky University (Luther Hughes Leadership Fund), the Kentucky FFA Foundation in Flemingsburg, KY or Hospice of Southern Kentucky.

Funeral arrangements are under the care of J.C. Kirby & Son Lovers Lane Chapel, with visitation at Eastwood Baptist Church on Friday, May 9, 3:00 PM – 7:00 PM, and Saturday, May 10, 9:00 AM – 11:00 AM with a Celebration of Life at 11:00 AM at the church.