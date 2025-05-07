Habitat ReStore receives new truck from American Red Cross Published 6:00 am Wednesday, May 7, 2025

Tuesday’s rains moved out of town just in time for a group of personnel with Habitat for Humanity of Bowling Green, Warren County and the American Red Cross to gather at Habitat’s ReStore to welcome a new box truck that will help the ReStore continue its efforts in Bowling Green.

American Red Cross supplied the truck and some new shelving inside the ReStore. ReStore Manager Jared McDuffy said the new vehicle will allow Habitat to not only continue picking up donations across town, but will make it possible for the organization to respond to local emergencies if needed.

“Having a brand new, reliable truck kind of goes a long way for us,” McDuffy said. ” … (It) just sets us up for success.”

The truck was a Chevrolet Low Cab Forward 4500 box truck with 500 miles on the odometer when it was delivered to Habitat. Prices for these trucks start at around $60,000 which, McDuffy said, represents the largest donation the ReStore has received since he started with it.

McDuffy said the ReStore was in need of a new truck. He said the old one was breaking down every few months and did not have a working air conditioner.

“We spend a lot of money keeping that truck on the road,” McDuffy said, adding that the ReStore has had to rent vehicles in the past as well.

In the past, the ReStore has used its truck to aid in disaster relief efforts, such as moving supplies after the Dec. 11, 2021, tornadoes.

McDuffy said while his department has not been called on yet this year, they are able to help when the call comes in.

“We’re ready to help out whenever we need to … but hopefully, we don’t ever have to do it,” he said.

Joshua Riddle, risk reduction manager for the American Red Cross’ Community Adaptation Program, said supplying the truck came from the Red Cross’ desire to get involved in the affordable housing push in Warren County.

“It’s the whole point of our program,” Riddle said. “We want to try to build resilience in the community … “