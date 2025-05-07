SLIDE SHOW: Fallen law enforcement officers honored at annual FOP memorial service
Published 1:26 pm Wednesday, May 7, 2025
The Bowling Green Police Department Honor Guard presents the colors for the Pledge of Allegiance during the Fraternal Order of Police Lodge 13’s annual Police Officer Memorial Service honoring fallen law enforcement officers during National Police Week at the Historic RailPark & Train Museum on Wednesday, May 7, 2025.
GRACE MCDOWELL / DAILY NEWS
A wreath is laid at the front of the Fraternal Order of Police Lodge 13’s annual Police Officer Memorial Service as local law enforcement officers and city officials gather to honor fallen law enforcement officers during National Police Week at the Historic RailPark & Train Museum on Wednesday, May 7, 2025.
GRACE MCDOWELL / DAILY NEWS
Fraternal Order of Police Lodge 13 President Mike Nade speaks during the FOP’s annual Police Officer Memorial Service honoring fallen law enforcement officers during National Police Week at the Historic RailPark & Train Museum on Wednesday, May 7, 2025.
GRACE MCDOWELL / DAILY NEWS
The Bowling Green Police Department cadets and policemen line the back of the room as they attend the Fraternal Order of Police Lodge 13’s annual Police Officer Memorial Service honoring fallen law enforcement officers during National Police Week at the Historic RailPark & Train Museum on Wednesday, May 7, 2025.
GRACE MCDOWELL / DAILY NEWS
Warren County Judge-Executive Doug Gorman speaks during the Fraternal Order of Police Lodge 13’s annual Police Officer Memorial Service honoring fallen law enforcement officers as he and Bowling Green City Commissioner Dana Beasley Brown read a proclamation declaring the week of May 4-10, 2025, as Warren County Peace Officers Memorial Week at the Historic RailPark & Train Museum on Wednesday, May 7, 2025.
GRACE MCDOWELL / DAILY NEWS
Bowling Green City Commissioner Dana Beasley Brown and Warren County Judge-Executive Doug Gorman take turns reading a proclamation declaring the week of May 4-10, 2025, as Warren County Peace Officers Memorial Week during the Fraternal Order of Police Lodge 13’s annual Police Officer Memorial Service honoring fallen law enforcement officers at the Historic RailPark & Train Museum on Wednesday, May 7, 2025.
GRACE MCDOWELL / DAILY NEWS
The Bowling Green Police Department chat after the Fraternal Order of Police Lodge 13’s annual Police Officer Memorial Service honoring fallen law enforcement officers during National Police Week at the Historic RailPark & Train Museum on Wednesday, May 7, 2025.
GRACE MCDOWELL / DAILY NEWS
Fallen law enforcement officers around the nation were honored Wednesday, May 7, 2025, as the Fraternal Order of Police Lodge 13 hosted its annual Police Officer Memorial Service during National Police Week at the Historic RailPark & Train Museum.
