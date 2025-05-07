SLIDE SHOW: Fallen law enforcement officers honored at annual FOP memorial service

Published 1:26 pm Wednesday, May 7, 2025

By Grace McDowell

Fallen law enforcement officers around the nation were honored Wednesday, May 7, 2025, as the Fraternal Order of Police Lodge 13 hosted its annual Police Officer Memorial Service during National Police Week at the Historic RailPark & Train Museum.

Email newsletter signup

About Grace McDowell

Photojournalist for the Bowling Green Daily News since 2019. Any news or sports tips? Send them my way at grace.mcdowell@bgdailynews.com!

email author More by Grace

More News

Building permits

WKU Advanced Materials Institute partners on rare earth elements effort

Acoustic music festival set to return to Capitol after hiatus

Habitat ReStore receives new truck from American Red Cross

Print Article