Acoustic music festival set to return to Capitol after hiatus Published 6:00 am Wednesday, May 7, 2025

Lovers of acoustic music can rejoice as the Capitol is set to host the Kentucky Acoustic Music Festival on May 24, the first time the event has taken place since the COVID-19 pandemic put a temporary stop to it.

The KAMF is being organized through a partnership with the Warren County Public Library and Mt. Victor Revue. Headlining this year’s festival is the bluegrass band Kody Norris Show, a group organizers state “tips a hat” to artists such as Bill Monroe, Jimmy Martin and the Stanley Brothers.

Also set to perform are the Owensboro-based band Kentucky Shine and Bowling Green native Mary Rachel Nalley-Norris, who will perform with the Kody Norris Show. The Mt. Victor Revue’s Ernie Small told the Daily News that “it feels good” being able to bring the festival back after the hiatus.

“All the acts have a connection to Bowling Green,” Small said. “I just felt like that was a good, a good way to promote the event was to have local, local performers come in and play.”

The festival started in 2016 as a way to generate funds for the Capitol. Small estimates that between $15,000 and $20,000 for the theater was raised in years past, a combination of the acoustic music festival and some other events held at the venue.

“We did it for about four years, and then, of course, the pandemic came on and we took a break,” he said.

This year marks the first time since the pandemic that the festival will happen. After COVID subsided, Small said some issues with securing sponsorships delayed the festival’s return.

For this year, Small said a rough fundraising goal is around $3,000 to $5,000. He said in the past, the money has gone toward funding upgrades at the Capitol, like new lighting equipment.

“There’s always a lot that the Capitol as a building needs,” he said. “This money can (also) be used by the library to … promote events there and keep it as a vital part of downtown.”

Tickets are still available for the festival, and can be purchased online through https://capitolbg.org/event/kentucky-acoustic-music-festival/the-capitol/.

Even though the event is slated for Memorial Day Weekend, Small is hoping for a good turnout. He summed up his reasoning for helping organize the event.

“The Capitol has a place in my heart, and I’m excited to do things that promote it and bring people back down there,” he said.

Capitol Manager Magnolia Gramling shared the venue’s excitement for the event with the Daily News in a statement via email, saying the Capitol is “dedicated to hosting affordable events which help us further our goal of providing an excellent quality of life for Warren County and beyond.”

“We are most excited about the opportunity to celebrate our community and locally-grown talent,” Gramling stated. “We are humbled and honored that Ernie has chosen to make this event a benefit for the Capitol, and we are looking forward to seeing everyone there!”