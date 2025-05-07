Building permits

Warren County

Taylor Blake Jackson, 8132 Gotts Hydro Road, accessory apartment, $100,000.

Jack and Kim Sheidler, 980 Shaker Mill Road, single-family residence, $795,000.

Jacky and Marlena Hunt, 5218 Woodburn Allen Springs Road, pool, $40,000.

Troy Rich, 706 Youngs Ferry Road, single-family residence, $544,000.

Troy Rich, 706 Youngs Ferry Road, Unit B, accessory apartment, $200,000.

Rushing Builders Inc., 3986 Cadillac Court, fence.

Jack and Lenore Brown, 5456 Cemetery Road, fence.

Daniel and Pam Lipp, 224 Alice Court, pool, $70,000.

Cheryl Siburian and Ervin Thomas Sharp, 525 Standard Ave., fence.

Terry and Norma Hudson and San Howard, 7463 Russellville Road, demolition, $9,000.

Anthony and Linda Cobb, 1638 Wingfield Church Road, single-family residence, $75,000.

James Frederick Mieras, 4670 Sunnyside Gotts Road, workshop, $60,000.

Bowling Green-Warren County Tourism Development, 720 Ewing Way, business, $1,800,000.

William and Ashlyn Morris, 125 Cross Creek Way, single-family residence, $400,000.

J. Allen Builders Inc., 1364 Rhythm Lane, single-family residence, $150,000.

Adam and Anjelica Slaughter, 2623 Hayford Place, pool, $42,500.

Dean and Kirsten Broglie, 1595 Mount Lebanon Road, fence,.

Real Asset Investors of Bowling Green, 297 Carter Crossings, single-family residence, $185,000.

Real Asset Investors of Bowling Green, Lot 297, Carter Crossings, single-family residence, $185,000.

Jagoe Homes Inc., Lot 35, Blevins Farm subdivision, single-family residence, $447,830.

Phillip and Elizabeth Singer, 1799 Iron Bridge Road, single-family residence accessory structure, $468,000.

Jagoe Homes Inc., 10919 Chickisaw Court, single-family residence, $440,800.

Patrick and Kristi Bryant, 285 Mount Big Horn Court, pool, $87,000.

Patrick and Kristi Bryant, 285 Mount Big Horn Court, fence.

Damian and Sarah Zink, 1056 Old Greenhill Road, pool, $86,000.

Jessica Frazier, 312 Deluth Drive, single-family residence addition, $55,000.

Dzemail and Sanela Jusufovic, 7218 Eagle Ridge Court, $800,000.

Nyunt Oo and Aung Tun, Lot 371, The Springfield subdivision, fence.

Home Maintenance Solutions Inc., Lot 3, Brown Estate subdivision, single-family residence, $290,000.

Meriana Safi and Hasan Bosco, Lot 42-3, The Vining subdivision, single-family residence, $170,000.

Rushing Builders Inc., Lot 12, South Haven subdivision, single-family residence, $299,500.

Michael and Molly Hughes, 8624 Nashville Road, business, $300,000.

Jagoe Homes Inc., Lot 175, South Park Commons, single-family residence, $437,800.

Jagoe Homes Inc., Lot 37, Dove Point subdivision, single-family residence, $452,800.

Raymond Lemay Jr., 154 Diamond Lane, pool, $10,000.

DR Horton Inc., Lot 13, Hanover Run, single-family residence, $362,000.

DR Horton Inc., Lot 12, Hanover Run, single-family residence, $287,000.

DR Horton Inc., Lot 15, Hanover Run, single-family residence, $300,000.

DR Horton Inc., Lot 27, Hanover Run, single-family residence, $302,000.

Robert and Mary Brown, 4325 Old Scottsville Road, pool, $200,000.

Jeffrey and Linda Roysdon, 675 Hunters Crossing Way, fence.

Abel and Ryan Hingle, 3650 Mount Lebanon Road, single-family residence, $300,000.

Goodall Homes/Legacy by Goodall Homes, Lot 62, The Standard at Blue Level, single-family residence, $227,540.

Goodall Homes/Legacy by Goodall Homes, Lot 65, The Standard at Blue Level, single-family residence, $230,040.

Alice Welch, 9252 Woodgate Circle, fence.

Leonard Brown, 3146 White Ash St., fence.

Grant and Shauna Wilson, 5730 Cemetery Road, garage, $50,000.

Justin McClure, 1664 Antioch Church Road, accessory apartment, $250,000.

Justin McClure, 1664 Antioch Church Road, fence.

Justin McClure, 1664 Antioch Church Road, pool, $100,000.

WBG Holdings LLC, 132 Brenner St., sign, $1,500.

WBG Holdings LLC, 132 Brenner St., sign, $3,500.

James and Salome Floyd, 549 Goodrum Road, single-family residence, $670,000.

Jagoe Homes Inc., Lot 101, Stagner Farms, single-family residence, $ 425,656.

Bonita Wallace, 329 Sweepstakes Court, covered deck, patio, porch, $6,000.

The Rev. Bryan and Alison Packard, 245 Stone Trace Court, single-family residence addition, $416,700.

Rana Lynn Haesler, 1017 Whitt Road, accessory apartment, $120,000.

Randy Mean, 8624 Nashville Road, business, $25,000.

Michael and Sara Cowles. 163 Claiborne Court, pool, $75,000.

Robert and Veronica Loggins, Lot 159, Stagner Farms subdivision, fence.

Jagoe Homes Inc., 1303 Warrior Lane, single-family residence, $423,800.

Andrew and Nikki Gentry, 477 Farmer Lane, storage shed, $5,000.

Michelle Johnson and Stephen Mathews, 145 Gilmore Court, garage, $100,000.

Angela Donders, 1323 Cooper Dearing Road, storage shed, $9,000.

DR Horton, 9059 Bluestem Circle, single-family residence, $287,000.

Brian Hymer Contracting, 201 Highland Church Road, single-family residence, $180,000.

Jagoe Homes Inc., 1272 Saddlebred Lane, single-family residence, $492,800.

Jagoe Homes Inc., Lot 88, Blevins Farm subdivision, single-family residence, $423,800.

D.R. Horton Inc., Lot 25, Hanover Run, single-family residence, $287,000.

D.R. Horton Inc., Lot 26, Hanover Run, single-family residence, $303,000.

Kimberly and Brooks Crites II, 360 Marblegate Circle, storage shed, $24,000.

William and Traci Wilson, 1285 Austin Raymer Road, garage, $34,932.

The Southern Retail Partners LLC, 6034 Nashville Road, Unit 1, business, $275,680.

America’s Home Place Inc., 250 Driftwood Court, single-family residence, $606,808.

Emody Wade, 1307 Memphis Junction Road, garage, 500.

Jack and Lenore Brown, 5456 Cemetery Road, short-term rental.

Mark and Sarah Rogers, 8266 Cemetery Road, garage, $90,000.

Stacy Rector, 9933 Creamery Lane, fence.

Priscilla Lewils and Thomas Michael Gott, 1149 Penns Chapel Road, single-family residence addition, $2,000.

Christian Boston, , 3004 Laredo Drive, fence.

Nina Sharon Sewell, 571 Cumberland Pointe Lane, fence.

Frances D. Clubb, 563 Cumberland Pointe Lane, fence.

Thuphangah Homes LLC, Lot 139, Carter Crossings, single-family residence, $310,000.

Thuphangah Homes LLC, Lot 134 Carter Crossings, single-family residence, $323,000.

Thuphangah Homes LLC, Lot 143, Carter Crossings, single-family residence, $364,000.

Denise Ivers, 8679 Woodburn Allen Springs Road, deck, 7,600.

Shanty Hollow Properties LLC, 875 Shanty Hollow Road, manufactured home, $115,000.

Billy Joe and Alaina Clendenin, 1457 Southern Sky Circle, pool, $80,000.

Handy Homes LLC, Lot 7, Handy Homes subdivision, single-family residence, $220,000.

Pamela Lessenberry, 382 Tanglewood Trail, single-family residence addition, $90,000.

Pamela Lessenberry, 382 Tanglewood Trail, single-family residence addition, $20,000.

Austin and Ashlee Valentine, 1238 Highland Church Road, short-term rental.

Wilford Constable Jr., 765 Bethel Lane, covered deck, patio, porch, $8,500.

Jagoe Homes Inc., 9981 Creamery Lane, single-family residence, $505,995.

Jagoe Homes Inc., Lot 189, South Park Commons. single-family residence, $417,570.

Handy Homes Inc., Lot 8, Handy Homes subdivision, single-family residence, $210,000.

Hope House Ministries, 461 Glen Lily Road, Building 3, new four-plex apartments, $400,000.

Hope House Ministries, 461 Glen Lily Road, Building 4, commercial four-plex, $400,000.

R Squared Contracting, no address, site work, $150,000.

SCB Architects/Jennifer Cash, 1846 Loop Ave (Warren County Public Schools, preschool center), alter commercial i nterior, $1,851,853.

AF Landscape & Remodel, 116 E. 12th Ave. (Savanna Effinger), alteration of basement entrance, $3,000.

629 DS Properties, 811 Covington St., addition to single-family residence. $250,000.

Bluegrass Building Consultants, 728 Village Way, residential building, $600,000.

Gomez Construction, 1494 Hamilton Court, pool house, $50,000.

Henson Contracting, 5506 Freesia Lane, Lot 38, residential building, $200,000.

